Is the formula of “anti-epidemic tea” spread on the Internet effective? Should I stock up on canned yellow peaches and vitamin C effervescent tablets? Experts answer hot questions

Canned yellow peaches are not magical, just a sweet placebo

Changsha Evening News All Media Reporter Fu Rongrong Correspondent Wen Na Liu Xiaoyi

Gargling with salt water can prevent new coronavirus infection? Canned yellow peaches, vitamin C effervescent tablets, and electrolyte water drinks can relieve the symptoms of new crowns? Inappropriate use of such information may cause damage to health. Today, the reporter interviewed a number of experts on related hot issues to guide the public to deal with the disease correctly.

A Salt water cannot remove the virus, wearing a mask is an effective means

Recently, there are many ways to prevent the new crown virus circulating on the Internet. Some people say that drinking brown sugar, ginger, green onion, and garlic can prevent virus infection. Regarding the formula of this kind of “anti-epidemic tea”, Qin Yehong, director of the second department of the Hunan Provincial Occupational Disease Prevention and Control Institute Citizens are advised not to be blindly superstitious: “In daily life, we think that garlic can kill bacteria, and allicin plays the main role, but the new coronavirus is not a bacterium, and there is no evidence that ginger and garlic can prevent the new coronavirus.”

Similarly, the claim that gargling with light salt water can remove the new coronavirus in the mouth is also spreading on the Internet. In fact, as early as January 2020, the Zhong Nanshan team of the First Affiliated Hospital of Guangzhou Medical University publicly refuted the rumor that “gargling with salt water can prevent the new crown”, clearly stating that gargling with salt water is good for cleaning the mouth and throat, but there is no research result showing that salt water is effective for the new crown Viruses have a killing effect.

Tan Yehong told reporters that no matter gargling with plain water, salt water, tea or vinegar, the new crown virus cannot be killed. Moreover, it is impossible to master the appropriate concentration of saline by yourself. If too much salt is added, it may cause irritation to the oral mucosa and throat.

There is also a method of epidemic prevention that also requires the use of salt water circulating on the Internet: washing the nasal cavity with salt water can kill the virus. In this regard, Qin Yehong reminded that it is best to clean the nasal cavity under the guidance of a doctor, and use a special cleaning agent or clear water. If the self-prepared saline is used improperly, it may damage the nasal mucosa. Therefore, Qin Yehong does not recommend washing with salt water to prevent infection. “Instead of using a clean method to remove the virus in the mouth and nasal cavity, it is better to wear a mask standardly to avoid infection from the source.” “From the mouth” will not give the virus an opportunity.

However, salt water is not useless in disease prevention and treatment. If it is formulated according to a certain ratio, it can be made into “sugar salt water”, which is a simple and easy-to-obtain electrolyte supplement. After being infected with the new coronavirus, fever symptoms may appear. Drinking some sugar salt water at this time can replenish sodium, potassium and body fluids, and adjust the balance of water and electrolytes.

Qin Yehong introduced that the electrolyte supplement used in clinical treatment is oral rehydration salt, which is mainly divided into anhydrous glucose, sodium chloride, potassium chloride, and sodium bicarbonate, which can be purchased in pharmacies. At present, most of the “electrolyte drinks” that are being sold as commodities contain additives, and there are multiple brands and flavors to meet the needs of different consumers, and citizens do not need to “stock up” excessively.

The method of self-preparation electrolyte drink is very simple: 500 ml of warm water, add 10 grams of sucrose (about 2 teaspoons), 1.75 grams of fine salt (about half the cap of a beer bottle), and stir well. It is formulated for immediate use. When taking it, it should be taken in a small amount for multiple times. Do not drink too much or too fast at one time, so as not to cause vomiting.

B Canned yellow peaches are a sweet placebo

“Eat canned yellow peaches when you are sick, and it will be good after eating.” “Canned yellow peaches will protect every child who believes in it!” Recently, canned yellow peaches have become popular all over the country, especially in the hearts of some Northeast people. Canned peaches exist like a “sacred god”, and the nickname “the god of canned yellow peaches” has gradually spread on the Internet. It is said that when many children in Northeast China catch a cold and have a fever, their family members will bring out a bottle of ice-cold canned yellow peaches. After eating this canned bottle, they seem to be refreshed and “healed” all discomforts.

Is canned yellow peach really so miraculous? Hu Ping, the attending physician of the Nutrition Department of Hunan Cancer Hospital, reminded that canned yellow peach is just an ordinary canned fruit, which does not have any medicinal effect and cannot cure diseases. “The canned food we eat is usually stored at room temperature or chilled. When people feel uncomfortable in their throats, they can feel comfortable after eating a cool canned food, mainly because the canned food can physically cool the local area.” Hu Ping said that any canned fruit is It can also relieve local pain, so citizens don’t need to loot canned yellow peaches.

Similar to the saying that canned yellow peaches can relieve sore throats, some citizens said that eating ice cream can also relieve sore throat symptoms. Hu Ping explained that for people with mild throat discomfort, it may be more comfortable to eat some canned food or ice cream, mainly because “cold” can constrict blood vessels in the throat, and physical cooling can relieve swelling and pain. However, eating canned food or ice cream alone will not achieve a therapeutic effect. When the symptoms of the new crown worsen, it is still necessary to prescribe the right medicine.

Hu Ping reminded: When using cold food to relieve throat pain, it should be moderate, and eating too much may cause gastrointestinal discomfort. And if citizens have cough symptoms when they are sick, after eating sweets such as canned yellow peaches or ice cream, the sugar will stimulate the throat mucous membranes, which will make it difficult to discharge sputum and aggravate the cough. If the cough is caused by a respiratory infection, the sugar in sweets can cause bacteria to multiply and aggravate the cough.

C “Eat more”, let nutrition constitute the body’s first line of defense

When people are sick, they have a poor appetite. Canned foods are sweet and sour, more appetizing than ordinary meals, and eating some canned foods at this time, the sugar in them can quickly replenish energy for the body and restore physical strength. From the perspective of daily consumption, yellow peach itself is rich in various nutrients. Yellow peach contains vitamin C, vitamin B group, β-carotene, lycopene, etc., which are good for promoting metabolism and improving immunity, but the vitamins contained in the fruit will be lost after processing. Therefore, Hu Ping does not recommend that citizens use canned food as the main food when they are sick. They should eat more food cooked with fresh ingredients to ensure balanced nutrition. “Adequate nutrition can constitute the body’s first line of immune defense. During special times, it is recommended that citizens ‘eat a little more’ than usual.”

In the preventive stage, eat more food than usual, have sufficient energy, and eat an appropriate amount of cereals and potatoes every day; ensure sufficient high-quality protein intake, try to eat an egg a day, 300 grams of milk and dairy products; through a variety of cooking Vegetable oils increase the intake of essential fatty acids, especially vegetable oils with monounsaturated fatty acids. The total fat energy supply ratio reaches 25-30% of the total dietary energy; eat more fresh vegetables and fruits, more than 500 grams of vegetables per day, and 200-350 grams of fruits per day. grams; to ensure sufficient drinking water, 1500-2000 ml per day, several times a small amount. Resolutely put an end to eating wild animals and eat less spicy and irritating food. Ensure adequate sleep and moderate physical activity, the activity time is not less than 30 minutes. Appropriately increase the sunshine time.

People with poor appetite, insufficient food, the elderly and patients with chronic diseases can supplement protein, B vitamins, vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin D and other micronutrients in an appropriate amount through nutritionally fortified foods, formula foods for special medical purposes or nutrient supplements.

Patients with mild symptoms can eat some liquid food, such as canned food, milk, porridge, and degreased broth. There are rumors that “drinking chicken soup can replenish the body when you are sick”, but Hu Ping reminds that sometimes chicken soup is high in oil and salt, which is not conducive to physical recovery. It is recommended to remove the oil from the chicken broth and put less salt. At the same time, she suggested that when cooking porridge or porridge, do not put too many miscellaneous grains, only enlarge the rice, and add minced meat, eggs, and vegetables in moderation, which is not only good for digestion, but also ensures nutritional intake.

D Fresh fruits and vegetables are the best way to supplement vitamin C

In addition to canned yellow peaches, vitamin C effervescent tablets were also snapped up. In this regard, Wang Fenghua, director of the Pharmacy Department of the Hunan Provincial Occupational Disease Prevention and Control Institute, said that using vitamin C to prevent the new crown virus is unfounded and not advisable. Vitamin C is a vitamin needed by the human body, and it has a certain auxiliary effect on improving the body’s resistance or immunity. The body’s immunity is improved, and the natural disease resistance is also enhanced, so some experts recommend taking vitamin C to prevent new coronary pneumonia, the purpose of which is to enhance immunity. However, supplementing vitamin C is not enough to make the body develop enough resistance to prevent new coronavirus infection, so taking vitamin C cannot prevent new coronavirus.

Vitamin C effervescent tablets, as a common commodity, have the same ingredients as vitamin C tablets, and there is not much difference in efficacy. The main difference is that there are different dosage forms, different usages, and different prices, so there is no need to rush to stock up. . Moreover, the use of vitamin C effervescent tablets requires special attention to usage and cannot be swallowed directly, especially for the elderly and children. It is recommended that family members soak them well when using them, and give them to them after the effervescent tablets are completely dissolved and released gas.

“Vitamin C generally does not require additional supplementation. It is recommended to eat more fresh vegetables and fruits to meet daily needs.” Wang Fenghua said that people with a reasonable diet can generally supplement their daily vitamin C needs through diet, and they cannot eat fresh vegetables for a long time. Vegetarians, smokers, and patients with special diseases need additional supplements. If you take vitamin C in large quantities for a long time, there will be some adverse reactions. For example, if you take more than 2-3g per day for a long time, you can cause scurvy after stopping the drug; Salt stones may also cause diarrhea, headache, and nausea.

Source: Changsha Evening News