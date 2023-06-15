Is the government insane?An old farmer in Fuzhou earned 14 yuan by selling vegetables but was fined 100,000 | fines to generate income | celery

[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, June 15, 2023]The CCP’s finances are in crisis, and localities have stepped up efforts to “generate revenue through fines.” An old farmer in Fuzhou who sold 70 catties of celery was fined 100,000 yuan (RMB, the same below) after three years, causing public criticism.

On June 13, the news that an old farmer in Fuzhou City, Fujian Province was fined astronomically by the Municipal Supervision Bureau of the Communist Party of China for selling celery, sparked heated discussions among netizens.

According to local official media reports, on September 11, 2019, Lao Chen from Minhou County, Fuzhou City, passed by the vegetable field of Sister Wang’s house next door, bought 70 catties of celery for 122.5 yuan, and then took it to a vegetable wholesale firm for a price per catty. It was sold at a price of 1.95 yuan, making a profit of 14 yuan. On the same day, a certain supermarket purchased a batch of fruits and vegetables from the vegetable wholesale firm, including 7.5 catties of celery sold by Lao Chen.

The next day, the local Market Supervision Bureau randomly inspected the batch of celery bought by the supermarket. The test results were unqualified and the pesticide residues exceeded the standard.

On February 8, 2021, nearly a year and a half after the incident, the market supervision department “opened a case for investigation” on Lao Chen. More than a year later, the market supervision department issued the “Administrative Punishment Decision Letter” on April 22, 2022, ordering Lao Chen to make corrections and giving him a warning, confiscating 14 yuan of illegal income and imposing a fine of 50,000 yuan.

Because Lao Chen did not take the initiative to pay the fine, the market supervision department urged Lao Chen to pay the fine of 50,000 yuan in time on December 19, 2022, and imposed an additional fine of 50,000 yuan.

So far, Lao Chen is facing a fine of 100,000 yuan for selling celery for a profit of 14 yuan, and he is unable to pay the fine at all. Neighbors also criticized “the punishment is too heavy”.

However, the Market Supervision Bureau did not give up, and applied to the court for enforcement, administrative penalties and additional fines on February 14, 2023. The court then ruled that the Market Supervision Bureau had “disproportionately imposed punishments” and that the investigation and punishment for filing the case exceeded the statutory time limit for handling the case, so it ruled that enforcement should not be granted. The Market Supervision Bureau filed an application for reconsideration, which was also rejected by the court of second instance.

This absurd case was hyped up by the CCP’s official media a few days ago, trying to dress up the court as a “Master Qingtian” through propaganda. As a result, many netizens did not buy it at all. The official propaganda backfired, triggering public outrage against the CCP’s “crazy fines and revenue generation.”

A netizen said: “As long as the Market Supervision Bureau inspects and there is no qualified product, he has the final say. I have dealt with this department for many years.”

Netizens left messages and reprimanded: “Why not just rob it?”, “Tax collection can’t make up for the ‘big hole’, we can only rely on ‘clear robbery'”, “I’m poor and crazy, start all kinds of fines”, “2 yuan Tudou’s fine of 300,000 yuan is still vivid in my mind, I can only say “Come on, let’s bring the anger to the peak and I’ll see if you dare to go out.” “Now these public authorities are really not afraid of floods?”

After this wave of official publicity of “rollover”, some official accounts on Weibo closed the comment function of related blog posts, and related entries were also restricted by Weibo.

