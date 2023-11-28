Is the Historical Pact over?

In the legislative elections of 2026, the Historical Pact will not be able to present itself as a coalition, as it did in 2022, due to the high vote it obtained…

The reason is very simple: the electoral regulations establish that coalitions that exceed 15% of the votes will not be able to present themselves as such again in the following electoral process, and the Historical Pact had the most voted list for the Congress of the Republic in the last legislative elections, 2,880,254 votes, equivalent to 16.95%.

In summary, the 13 political parties and movements that make up this coalition are no longer considered a minority on the national stage and, therefore, each must present their own lists to Congress, which raises a big question about their ability to overcome the threshold.

This coalition has one way left to keep all its political forces united: to become a party.

However, this, although it sounds easy – and is really simple from the point of view of the legal procedure – is really complex for reasons of power:

Each of the 13 political parties and movements that make up the Historical Pact have their own leadership and, when unified, they would all disappear and a new single structure would be created that would centralize the decisions… That is, the current directors of the coalitions that make up the coalition They would lose the power granted to them, for example, by the definition of guarantees.

However, the issue is beginning to become a matter of survival, since, as things stand, hardly more than 2 – or, maximum 3 – of the 13 political parties and movements that make up the Historical Pact would be able to elect congressmen if They present lists each on their own.

A good example of this is what happened with the coalition list in Valle del Cauca in the 2022 legislative elections, where it was the most voted list, with 412,677 votes, and took 5 of the 13 seats that correspond to it. this constituency in the House of Representatives.

Of the 5 Valle del Cauca representatives elected by the Historical Pact, 3 are from the Alternative Democratic Pole: Alfredo Mondragón, Alejandro Ocampo and Cristóbal Caicedo; Gloria Arizabaleta is from La Fuerza de la Paz and José Alberto Tejada, from Colombia Humana.

Could these parties maintain their seats in the Chamber for the Valley if they present separate lists?

In the past, the only left-wing party that managed to elect a representative to the Chamber for the Valley was the Polo Democrático – today Senator Wilson Arias – and in the last elections in which the community presented its own list for this constituency, in 2018, He did not choose a representative.

The decision that the heads of the parties that make up the Historical Pact have to make is interesting: give up part of their power to increase the chances of survival or become independent and risk their lives…

Comments

Share this: Facebook

X

