Is the kingdom of the sabatinas back?

The new correísmo officials try to fill the communication vacuum left by the government. To do this, they use the same model from more than a decade ago, but neither they are Correa nor is Ecuador the same.

A government as controversial as that of Guillermo Lasso arouses an immense diversity of opinions; However, there is something that analysts of all tendencies agree: he managed his communication very badly.

Some believe that he did not know how to communicate everything he did well; others, that in addition to doing everything wrong, he could not even make it up with a convincing story. Regardless of the divergent judgments in this regard, the outgoing regime it leaves a thirst for information among citizens, a vacuum that other political actors seek to fill.

Saturday times

The government of former President Rafael Correa was known for its Citizen Link, popularly known as “la sabatina”.

Throughout his tenures, he conducted 523 of these programs; The then president of Venezuela, Hugo Chávez, also applied this format from the beginning, which in turn was inspired by the very long speeches that, in a time of less media penetration, the Cuban dictator Fidel Castro gave whenever he had the opportunity. .

In the Ecuadorian case, in a communicational sense, the model was extremely successful.

It allowed the regime to seize the narrative and dictate the agenda of the citizenry; True to his belief that public opinion outweighed ‘published’ opinion – the content of the media or the opinions of well-known experts – he judged the impact of links based on surveys and measurements among people, and not of what was said in the high-level public debate.

This success was based on elements that its imitators must be able to implement.

The first was the narrative ability of Correa and his team. They made the management of the Ecuadorian State a true soap opera.

Every week, there was surprise, tension, conflict, heroism; the emotional element prevailed and any episode of public administration was enough to present a little drama.

It was supposed to be a space for accountability, but it was of little use to try to render accounts to a population that did not even understand how the State works; In practice, it became an entertainment space in which it was used to indoctrinate the audience in the Correista vision of the public.

The second was the centralization of information. The ‘Sabatina’ became a kind of great weekly press conference, in which the president expressed his opinion on the most diverse topics and reported on everything, from the most ambitious to the most inconsequential. This forced the media to be aware and dictated to their own officials the discursive line to which they should adhere.

educate and fight

The third was the passion of the former president for the chair. He liked to speak, to feel that he was educating the public and, in addition to his storytelling talent, he had a facility for analogies and slogans.

During the hours and hours that his speeches lasted, and often with his voice affected by overuse, he managed to maintain an infectious enthusiasm.

The fourth was the creation of antagonists. What the opposition criticized the most, but which at the same time also seduced public opinion, it was the rhetorical boxing that was reflected in the link against anyone the regime considered a villain.

Under the president’s rhetoric, governing was a permanent conflict; His talent to characterize and caricature his opponents, to narrate clashes and intrigues, was irresistible to the crowd.

In addition, the confrontation injected the former president with a unique vitality; the more difficult the mess the government found itself in, the more exciting that week’s Saturday became.

For all these reasons, this centralized, histrionic and oversaturated model of communication is so difficult to emulate. At the time, correísmo sought to imbue former Vice President Jorge Glas in that dynamic, with a view to having him take over, but it was unsuccessful; he lacked the ability to craft a captivating narrative, as Correa did, about the work week.

Former President Lenín Moreno also tried, but even though he had a talent for humor and being close to people, he could not create the atmosphere of tension and conflict that fascinated and united correísmo.

At the same time, President Guillermo Lasso does not like to talk, at least not as much as his predecessors; she was not able to hold even a weekly interview and seems to get entangled with even the smallest messages to the nation.

Other public and other media

To all this must be added the immense amount of accessories that the Saturdays had. There was an abundant audiovisual and stage production —in which they included from well-prepared insulting videos to live performances— that added to the sensation of spectacularity.

And all this without taking into account the immense propaganda apparatus that flooded the country, the reinforcement of the public media and even the regular production of documentaries and subsidized art that They reinforced the discursive line of the regime.

Finally, the particularities of the historic moment. The correista decade passed at a unique moment in the history of the media.

Public opinion was not yet familiar with—and therefore more susceptible to—official propaganda and the public media. The traditional press was hit by technological changes and did not finish articulating its response. Social networks had not yet reached their peak. All of that has changed.

the inheritors of the void

The information vacuum created by the Lasso government is still in force, but it will be necessary to see if the correista model of the Saturdays —as the mayor Pabel Muñoz or Alembert Vera, of the CPCCS are doing— is the appropriate response.

Both are committed to increasing their recognition and acceptance rates based on submissions that follow that same model, but his position itself does not lend itself to it.

The work of a mayor emphasizes the executive and business elements much more than the ideological struggles and duels of wills that the Presidency or the Legislature require; the leading role is usually more in the works than in the actors.

In the case of the CPCCS, its functions are as clear as they are bland, and the only way for an ambitious official like Vera to make that position interesting is by meddling in disputes that are not within his competence.

In addition, ultimately they do not have the infrastructure or the position to build such a centralized communicationnot even the citizenry privileges this type of space anymore.

Former President Lucio Gutiérrez often bitterly laments that the unfortunate outcome of his government was the product of a lack of investment in communication; Probably, in a few years, the followers of President Lasso will say the same about his.

However, as the saying goes, today’s battles are not won by fighting like yesterday’s battles were fought. Whoever finds the answer will manage to fill the void of narratives left by this regime.

