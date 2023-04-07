Before the announcement of lifting of the mining strike in Bajo Cauca Antioqueñothe Government of Gustavo Petro ratified this Thursday the priority to achieve, through dialogue and agreement, effective solutions to the problems of the mining community in this region of the country.

Through a statement, the Ministry of the Interior confirmed that the National Government maintains its presence in the municipalities of Bajo Caucaas has happened since the beginning of the social protest, where dialogue tables have been held with the community seeking to guarantee the rights of this population and work for effective and concerted solutions to the problems of the mining sector.

This portfolio recalled that the announcement of the suspension of the mining strike in Bajo Cauca occurs hours after a Council of Ministers, headed by President Gustavo Petro, was held in the municipality of Caucasia, where important decisions were made, among which it stands out the creation of a technical table of high ministerial level.

The agreement between the National Government and the miners to end the strike

During the Council of Ministers in Caucasia, the Head of State ordered the urgent formation of this body that will be made up of representatives of the ministries of Mines, Interior, Defense, ICT, Science, Agriculture, Environment and Commerce, Industry and Tourism.

Priority was also guaranteed in the Humanitarian assistance to the population that works in artisanal mining in the region.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, in this comprehensive technical table they will seek technological alternatives that can be used in the extraction and benefit of gold in the Bajo Cauca regionas well as advancing in the comprehensive characterization of small and medium-sized mining, with a view to formalization.

For her part, the Minister of the Environment, Susana Muhamad, through her Twitter account, reiterated “the inalienable legal and constitutional duty of control mining for the protection of water and the environment, as one of our management pillars”.

Antioquia: End of the mining strike is a fact

In turn, the Defense Minister, Iván Velásquez, indicated that “The suspension of the mining strike in Bajo Cauca and Northeast Antioquia is a positive decision by the communities who take the reins of their destiny”.

In addition, Velásquez announced that in that territory of the country “The Public Force will remain to guarantee the security of the region.”