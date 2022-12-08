Is the new coronavirus vaccine safe? Can the elderly with chronic diseases be vaccinated?Five questions about vaccinations for the elderly

Beijing News (Reporter Ye Hongmei) On December 7, the “New Ten Measures” to optimize the prevention and control of the epidemic were released, which mentioned accelerating the vaccination of the elderly against the new crown virus. Why should the elderly be vaccinated against the new coronavirus? Are vaccinations safe for the elderly? Can the elderly with chronic diseases be vaccinated? Based on the latest information, a reporter from the Beijing News sorted out the answers to a series of questions related to the vaccination of the elderly with the new crown virus vaccine.

Question 1

Why should the elderly be vaccinated against the new coronavirus?

The interpretation of the “Notice on Further Optimizing and Implementing the Prevention and Control Measures for the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic” mentioned in the Q&A that the current situation of epidemic prevention and control is severe and complicated, and vaccination is still effective in preventing severe illness and death. After the virus, it is easy to develop into severe illness, critical illness or even death. Vaccination against the new crown virus will benefit the most, so it is necessary for the elderly to receive the new crown virus vaccine in time.

In order to speed up the vaccination of the elderly against the new crown virus, my country has made arrangements in the following aspects: measures such as the establishment of green channels for the elderly, temporary vaccination sites, and mobile vaccination vehicles are adopted to provide door-to-door vaccination services for disabled and semi-disabled elderly people. Various convenience measures have opened up the “last 100 meters” of vaccination for the elderly to provide maximum convenience for the elderly; carry out vaccination contraindication training level by level, guide medical staff to scientifically determine vaccination contraindications, and eliminate the doubts of the elderly about vaccination; refine popular science publicity , mobilize the whole society to mobilize the elderly to vaccinate, and let the concept of vaccinating the elderly to protect their health is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people.

Question 2

Is it safe for the elderly to get the new coronavirus vaccine?

It is reported that the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention found in the monitoring of adverse reactions of more than 3.4 billion doses and more than 1.3 billion people in China that the incidence of adverse reactions of the new crown virus vaccine in my country is comparable to that of other vaccines we have received all year round, and the elderly The incidence of adverse reactions in people is slightly lower than that in young people.

On December 7, at a press conference held by the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council, Zheng Zhongwei, director of the Science and Technology Development Center of the National Health and Health Commission and head of the special vaccine research and development working group, said that at present, my country has accumulated more than 120 countries and international vaccines. Organizations have provided more than 2.2 billion doses of vaccines. It can also be seen from the report that the heads of state, heads of government, and government officials of more than 30 countries have taken the lead in vaccinating China‘s new crown virus vaccine. So far in the world, according to incomplete statistics, people over the age of 60 have received more than 1 billion doses of China‘s new crown virus vaccine, all of which are very safe. The current leaders of the party and the country have been vaccinated against the new crown virus vaccine, and they are all vaccinated with the same domestically produced new crown virus vaccine as ordinary people.

Question 3

Can the elderly with chronic diseases be vaccinated against the new coronavirus vaccine?

“Some elderly people have chronic diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure. I have some concerns. I can tell you clearly that these chronic diseases are not an absolute contraindication for vaccination against the new crown virus. As long as these chronic diseases are well controlled and are in a stable period, they can be vaccinated against the new crown virus. Virus vaccine.” Zheng Zhongwei said, but four situations in which vaccination cannot be or should be postponed have been identified so far.

The first is that the elderly have had severe allergic reactions during previous vaccinations, such as anaphylactic shock, laryngeal edema, etc. In such cases, they cannot be vaccinated against the new coronavirus vaccine.

The second is that because the infectious disease is in the acute fever stage, it is recommended to suspend the vaccination of the new coronavirus vaccine at this stage, and then vaccinate after it is under control.

The third type is in the acute attack period of chronic diseases, such as cancer patients during chemotherapy, or hypertensive patients in hypertensive crisis, some patients with coronary heart disease in the period of myocardial infarction, and some patients with neurological diseases are in the progress of the disease During the period, there are also epilepsy patients who are in the acute attack period. For such patients, it is recommended to suspend the vaccination of the new crown vaccine, and they can also be vaccinated after their condition stabilizes.

Fourth, people who are at the end of life due to serious diseases or chronic diseases are not recommended to be vaccinated.

Zheng Zhongwei emphasized that for the elderly, as long as they meet the conditions, they must speed up the vaccination of the new crown virus vaccine and achieve “everything that should be received”. Only in this way can they better protect their health and life safety.

Question 4

Why is the interval between the first dose of booster immunization and full vaccination shortened in the elderly?

The recently released “Work Plan for Enhancing New Coronavirus Vaccination for the Elderly” adjusted the time for the first dose of booster immunization after the completion of basic immunization from 6 months to 3 months. The full evaluation of the data, the full demonstration of the experts, and the approval in accordance with relevant laws and regulations are scientific and meet the needs of our country’s epidemic prevention and control.

Zheng Zhongwei explained that, first of all, all countries in the world have adjusted the 6-month interval of the first booster vaccination. The reasons for this adjustment include factors such as the epidemic situation and vaccine supply. At present, most countries and regions have adjusted the interval between the first dose of booster immunization to 3-6 months.

Second, the first dose of booster immunization 3 months after the basic immunization and the first dose of booster immunization 6 months after the basic immunization, the immune effect is guaranteed. The research and development unit conducted clinical research and real-world research on people over the age of 18, including the elderly. The study found that the first dose of booster immunization within 3 months after completing the basic immunization did not produce neutralizing antibodies. The level of neutralizing antibody is basically the same after 3 months after the completion of the basic immunization and 6 months after the completion of the basic immunization. Therefore, the immune protection effect of the first dose of booster vaccination 3 months and 6 months after completing the basic immunization is equivalent.

Third, studies have shown that whether booster immunization is given 3 months after basic immunization or 6 months after booster immunization, it is very safe.

Fourth, such adjustments also meet the needs of my country’s epidemic prevention and control. The current epidemic situation in our country is complicated, and it is very important to vigorously promote the vaccination of the elderly, especially the elderly. Such an adjustment is conducive to expanding the coverage of enhanced immunization for the elderly, so as to meet the current needs of epidemic prevention and control.

Question 5

Is there a priority recommendation for the 6 vaccination combinations of the new coronavirus vaccine for the elderly?

The “Work Plan for Strengthening the New Coronary Virus Vaccination of the Elderly” clarifies six vaccination combinations for the elderly. Zheng Zhongwei said that these six combinations are safe and effective. As long as the booster injection is vaccinated, the protective effect against severe illness and death is very significant, and it is expected to have a certain protective effect against infection, so these six combinations can be recommended.

Zheng Zhongwei pointed out: “In terms of the actual process of vaccination, in different vaccination places and different vaccination points, due to reasons such as vaccine supply or procurement, some vaccines may not always be available, but everyone must not hesitate, because as long as you Choose any of these six combinations for vaccination, and your health and life safety will be very well protected.”

