© Reuters. Is the Russian economy on the brink of the abyss?

The Russian president Vladimir Putin claims that the Russian economy is stable and reliable despite sanctions, inflation and fluctuations in the exchange rate of the national currency. Many economic indicators may indeed look relatively good, but this may reflect Russia’s fundamental problems,” experts warn.

“The Russian economy is working at the absolute limit of its capabilities, and this can be verified, especially by looking at something like unemployment, which is at historically low levels,” he said, Alexandra Prokopenkoof the Center for International and Eastern European Studies (ZOiS) in Berlin,.

“This means that there is literally no one working in the country and in this situation the production capacity is at maximum capacity,” he added.

The situation is destined to get worse

Even the forecasts for inflation and GDP growth, which appear unreasonably optimistic, are causing concern among experts on the Russian economy. Next year could be much more difficult for citizens and for the country’s economy as a whole,” he warns Ruslan Grinbergdirector of the Institute of Economics of the Russian Academy of Sciences:

“Revenues from oil exports are our most important source of income: they have already decreased by 40-45% and it seems that this trend will continue,” he stressed.

Greenberg draws attention to the low average annual growth rate of the Russian economy over the past two decades, compared to other countries and regions, such as the United States and the European Union. The phenomenon was driven by excessive state interference in economic processes and resorting to “manual regulation”.

From crisis to crisis

According to Prokopenko, this is the fourth crisis in 15 years. As a result, Russian managers have become excellent crisis managers. “But are they capable of managing the economy in non-crisis times?” – he asks himself.

The analyst predicts a serious deterioration in the country’s financial and social situation after the end of active fighting in Ukraine and the termination of government contracts that keep defense companies busy. However, according to the analyst, thehyperinflation and empty store shelves like in the 90s are unlikely in Russia.

The Russian government recently improved its economic growth forecast for 2023, bringing it to 2.8%, while the Pil it is expected to rise 2.3% next year. The rate of unemploymentaccording to official data, fell to 3.1% in the summer, a record in the history of modern Russia.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

