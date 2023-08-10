Is the Salsódromo of the Cali Fair at risk for this year?

Five groups of salsa dancers made the decision not to be part of the 2023 Cali Fair Salsódromo due to non-compliance with payments for their performances in previous editions of the event.

The associations involved are Asobasalsa, Asosalcali, Fedesalsa, Distrito Salsa and Asonalsalsa. These groups maintain that they are not offered adequate guarantees to ensure the payment corresponding to their participation in this edition. As a result, they chose to withdraw.

Jhon Freddy Leudo, director of the Fundación Escuela de Baile Combinación Rumbera and spokesperson for these associations, told Blu Radio that: ” “All schools are demanding and do their part, loans are made, everything is done to be able to comply with what Corfecali demands from us with all the documents, and the time has come, it is already 7 months of 2023 and there is no clear answer about the money they owe us.”

Mayor’s Office says that there will be a Salsódromo

Through a statement, the Mayor’s Office of Cali gave its version of the facts and assured that this year there will be a Salsódromo. This is the text:

In the absence of 138 days until December 25, from Corfecali there is total certainty that the Cali Fair and the Salsódromo, the inaugural event of the most important activity in the city, remain firm and its realization is a fact .

In 2022, the budget allocated to the dance schools in the Salsódromo was $1,086,443,599, of which $992,719,853 were paid, leaving a balance of $93,723,746 million pending with 18 groups.

Corfecali continues to look for a way to reach an agreement with the artists who have an outstanding payment, with the aim of having such excellent professionals at the Fair, whose talent sparkles with joy and color in the streets of Cali in December.

These consultation processes and tensions are normal in the construction of city proposals that have cultural and artistic roots. Therefore, the dialogue with the associations of salsa dancers will continue, in order to provide citizens and visitors with the best that exists in the city within the framework of the Salsódromo.

In addition, work continues with various associations of dance schools in the conceptualization and technical development of the event, which this year will have popular culture as its central axis.

Similarly, the Corporation has an open call for dance schools, both for dancers, children’s groups and dancers. Also, the ideal person is being sought for the artistic direction of this event that will grace the sixty-sixth version of the Cali Fair, ‘We are popular culture’.

