Supreme Court Justice Faiz Isa, while commenting on PEMRA’s ban on reporting on the conduct of high court judges, said: ‘The impression is that perhaps the court has strangled people.’

Justice Qazi Faiz Isa, while presiding over a three-judge bench hearing the suo motu case regarding giving 20 extra marks to Hafaz Quran in medical colleges on Wednesday, said: ‘PEMRA has issued a letter regarding the judges. In Pakistan everyone is free to do what comes to his heart. How can one suppress the freedom of the media?

Justice Qazi Faiz Isa inquired whether the parliament is not accountable? Are judges not accountable? Parliamentarians are held accountable by the people but no one holds the Supreme Court accountable. Are we exempt from accountability? Every institution supported by public money is accountable.

Justice Qazi Faiz Isa said that PEMRA in its letter has stopped the satellite channels from broadcasting news on the conduct of judges and state institutions. What are these state institutions? The Supreme Court is not a state institution but a constitutional regulatory body.

He criticized PEMRA and raised questions that how PEMRA can prevent TV channels from broadcasting something.

“Civil judge should be abused, Pemra does not speak. Are the judges of the subordinate judiciary lesser creatures? If I give something to the Attorney General and the court reporters give the news, will their channel be closed?

‘Pemra is destroying the TV industry by banning channels. Pemra earns from the licenses of these TV channels.

Justice Qazi Faiz Isa further raised the question that why PEMRA does not take action for speaking against session and civil judges or magistrates?

If you become a judge of the Supreme Court, no one can ask you? This is the reason why the number of Pakistani judiciary is around 140. We should also be accountable.’

At the beginning of the hearing, Justice Qazi Faiz Isa refused to hear the case while raising objection to the creation of a ‘special’ bench and raised a question regarding the rules of the Supreme Court and said that it is recorded that the creation of a special bench?

Why can’t the regular bench of the Supreme Court hear the cases? What was so important that a special bench should be made instead of a larger bench or a full court.’

Addressing Attorney General Shahzad Elahi, he said that benches should be made? Answer yes or no.

To which the Attorney General replied that if the court takes notice of this matter, he will give an answer.

Meanwhile, the lawyer of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) argued that traditions are also followed. ‘Not everything has to be listed in the rules or constitution.’

Justice Qazi Faiz Isa, while giving remarks, said that if martial law is imposed, will it be accepted as a traditional act? What is written in the constitution and law has to be followed.

“The order to give 20 extra marks to medical students for memorizing Quran is 14 months old. If 20 extra marks are to be given on the basis of memorizing Quran, then get a legislation from Parliament.