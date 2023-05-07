Home » Is the SVB bankruptcy to blame for the US government? ‘History of Recession’ :: Sympathetic Media Newsis News Agency ::
[서울=뉴시스] The history of recession (photo = provided by Sensio) 2023.05.07. [email protected] *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스]Correspondent Shin Jae-woo = The book ‘History of Recession’ (Sensio), which analyzes the financial crisis in the United States amidst bankruptcies in the United States, has been published.

According to the book, the history of depression is the history of bad government policies. It analyzes nine financial crises that have occurred in the United States over the past 200 years and claims that these crises were caused or facilitated by the US government.

The reason is the frequency of financial crises that have occurred so far. Between 1819 and 2020, dozens of financial crises in the United States caused more than 20,000 bank failures, while only two occurred in neighboring Canada. Argentina is the only country with more banking crises than the United States.

Author Thomas Bartanian, who has held three public offices in the Republican and Democratic administrations, says that the biggest problem with US policy lies in well-intentioned policies, such as excessive government intervention or misguided supervision and regulation. The recent Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) bankruptcy is also because the government failed to properly respond at a time when liquidity was amplifying, and even the US Federal Reserve suddenly raised interest rates.

The same goes for the 2008 financial crisis. The global financial crisis, dubbed the ‘subprime mortgage crisis’, is believed to have occurred due to reckless and misguided lending policies by banks and financial companies, but the government also played a significant role here. At the time, the US government focused only on regulating commercial banks, unaware of the risks of derivatives created by non-bank financial companies, and failed to regulate or supervise them.

The same goes for past financial crises. This SVB bankruptcy is also due to the fact that the government failed to properly respond at a time when liquidity was amplifying, and even the US Federal Reserve suddenly raised interest rates. The same goes for past financial crises.

The alternative chosen by the author is advanced technology. In particular, the point is that the government should design a data-driven financial supervision system. However, technology can give humans the power to prevent crises or rather cause financial crises, and it is entirely up to our choice which way technology works.

