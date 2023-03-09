Is there a city you are in?China‘s “people’s wealth” 50 cities: Shanghai, Beijing, Suzhou and Hangzhou rank among the top 4, and the Yangtze River Delta is still the most affluent area

Living in a rich city is undoubtedly happiness, so who are the 50 richest cities in China? “Financial Magazine” uses the per capita disposable income of urban residents to measure the wealth of cities, and shows the top 50 cities in China with per capita disposable income of urban residents.

In 2022, Ordos’ per capita GDP will be 259,000 yuan, ranking first in the country, and Karamay’s per capita GDP will be 237,000 yuan, ranking second. The per capita GDP of Ordos and Karamay is much higher than Beijing’s 190,000 yuan and Shanghai’s 179,000 yuan. However, the per capita disposable income of urban residents in Karamay and Ordos cannot enter the top 30 Chinese cities.

Among the top 10, there are Shanghai and Beijing; 4 Zhejiang cities: Hangzhou, Ningbo, Shaoxing, Wenzhou; 3 Jiangsu cities: Suzhou, Nanjing, Wuxi; 1 Guangdong city: Guangzhou.So in the top 10, there are 8 Yangtze River Delta cities

Among the top 15, there are only three cities that do not belong to the Yangtze River Delta: Beijing, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen. Therefore, the Yangtze River Delta is the most affluent area for Chinese residents. Someone once asked, who is stronger in the Yangtze River Delta or the Pearl River Delta? If we talk about the wealth of the people, we should count the Yangtze River Delta.

Among the top 20, there are 14 cities in the Yangtze River Delta, accounting for as much as 70%. Among the top 30 cities in the north, only Beijing and three Shandong cities: Qingdao, Jinan, and Dongying. Among the top 40, only Chengdu is a western city, and Chengdu ranks 40th.

Do you agree with such a list?