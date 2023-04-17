Is there a happy situation?? – Naibaat

The coalition government is surrounded by political and economic crises. In these crises, the judicial crisis has also increased. Maulana Fazlur Rahman has declared this situation as judicial martial law. In these circumstances, the attention of any government can be diverted from many important matters. Scientific, literary and educational matters are not the priority of our governments and rulers anyway. Even the coalition government, struggling with political, economic and judicial issues, seems unable to pay attention to some academic issues. In this regard, the Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training has drawn attention to a very important aspect. Senator Irfan Siddiqui, head of the Standing Committee, expressed his concern and displeasure over the fact that 14 “Pakistan Chairs” established abroad have been vacant since 2008, but there is no satisfactory situation. Iqbal Chair, Pakistan Studies and Urdu Chairs are included.The Chairman of the Standing Committee termed the situation as “criminal negligence”. Imagine that we keep crying for the implementation of national language Urdu. We talk about the promotion of Pakistan’s history, culture, etc. through Pakistan Studies. But in important countries like China, Egypt, Germany, America, England, Turkey, Hong Kong, Iran, Jordan, Nepal and Kazakhstan, many chairs of Pakistan Studies and Urdu are lying vacant.

The next day, a scholarly and literary personality said that India is very active in promoting its language Hindi abroad. This is the reason why “Hindi Chairs” are never allowed to remain empty. He told this sad situation that it also happened that after seeing our “Urdu Chair” vacant for years in a university of a country, India started this propaganda that Hindi and Urdu are the same language. And captured the “Urdu Chair” through regular lobbying. Guess that in the university where this situation will happen, our national language will be given leave and an open field will be available for Hindi to flourish. But who cares here to draw attention to these academic and educational matters, leaving aside the political and judicial matters.

Interestingly, the federal government does not have time to fill the academic posts abroad, but it is keeping an eye on the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan. A few days ago, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has established a high-level committee. The committee includes Education Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain, Law Minister Nazir Tard, Federal Ministers Ayaz Sadiq and Sherry Rehman along with a few other members. The Higher Education Commission has been facing financial difficulties for the past four to five years. After reading the news, I thought that the purpose of the committee would be to reform the financial affairs of the Higher Education Commission. However, it was found that like the previous government, the current government also wants to limit the powers of the commission chairman by amending the law of the commission. The purpose of setting up this high-level committee is that H. E. Consensus should be created about the C Amendment Bill 2023. There are reports that the Commission has not been taken into confidence in this regard and no consultation has been done at present.

Even in December 2022, the news was hot that the federal government is planning to remove the powers of the Higher Education Commission through legislation. This news was a cause of concern for the public orange universities. At that time, the head of the Association of Private Sector Universities (APSUP) Professor Chaudhry Abdul Rehman wrote a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif informing him of the anxiety that was felt among the heads and teachers of the universities about the proposed amendments. . The professor suggested that if amendments are unavoidable, there should be consultation with the relevant stakeholders.

At that time the draft of the proposed amendments had passed through my eyes. Some of the suggestions in it seemed feasible and justifiable. However, there were some suggestions that seemed unjustifiable. At present, details about the Amendment Bill 2023 have not been revealed. It is assumed that only the amendments already proposed will be considered. For the information of the readers, I mention some important points of these proposals. For example, the government wanted to subject the financial affairs of the commission to the rules and regulations laid down by the Auditor General of Pakistan. Similarly, the government had suggested that rules should be framed for the appointment of officers, advisors, consultants or employees in the commission. The framed rules should be approved by the concerned ministry or division. In Badi-Nazar there is no problem in the implementation of these points. Through the proposed amendment, Chairman H.E. It was proposed to limit the powers of C. If this is implemented, the status of the chairman will be equal to that of a civil servant instead of a federal minister. Currently, the Higher Education Commission works directly under the Prime Minister of Pakistan. After the Prime Minister, the Chairman of the Commission holds all the powers. After the proposed amendment, the Prime Minister of Pakistan will be able to delegate the authority to look after the affairs of the Higher Education Commission to the Education Minister. That is, if the amendment is approved, the chairman of the commission, who is directly accountable to the Prime Minister, will be accountable to the Minister of Education and the Ministry of Education.

After the amendment, the Higher Education Commission will get the status of the single higher education regulatory body in the country. In this way, the powers of important institutions like Provincial Higher Education Commissions, Pakistan Medical Commission, Pakistan Engineering Council, Pakistan Bar Council will be revoked. And the law of the commission will conflict with many other laws. Similarly, it is proposed to reduce the number of members of the commission from ten to six. The Secretary of Information Technology, Scientific and Technological Research Division is also a member of the Commission. It is proposed that this secretary will not be a member of the commission. There are also four representatives of the provincial governments in the commission. Now it is proposed to reduce the number of members, which is feared to affect the representation of the four provinces. Of course, this kind of proposal cannot be supported. At present, the power to appoint the Executive Director rests with the Commission. It is suggested that the power to appoint the Executive Director should rest with the Government instead of the Commission. This case is also equivalent to removing the authority of the commission. It is feared that after this amendment, the executive (remaining number 1 on page 3)

The appointment to the post of director will be done on political basis. In the current law, the tenure of the commission chairman is protected. It is proposed that the chairman can be removed from the job at any time on the basis of poor performance and misconduct. Apart from this some points were also part of the amendment draft.

There is no doubt that many issues of the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan need to be reformed. Academicians, university principals and teachers also continue to express dissatisfaction with many of the commission’s policies. Of course, the federal government has the power to change the law of the commission. A change in the rules is not something like that. However, if any change is intended in the law of the Commission, it should not be a mere exercise of powers. Rather, the affairs of the commission should be reformed with sincerity. It is also important to ensure consultation with relevant stakeholders before any new legislation. If you look at the government higher education institutions of the country, there are many problems. The employees and teachers of Balochistan University are suffering financial crisis and are currently on the streets. Peshawar University is also almost closed. Riots have become a regular occurrence in Quaid-e-Azam University. In many government universities, including Jamia Punjab, permanent vice-chancellors have not been appointed for the past several months.

Dr. Lubna Zaheer