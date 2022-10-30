Today, Sun Yingsha is a very powerful national table tennis player, known as the Devil of Women’s Table Tennis, who won the championship in the 2022 World Table Tennis (WTT) Championship in Macau. So, will Sun Yingsha have a game tonight? Let’s take a look at the Japanese comments on Sun Yingsha’s appearance and how much she is worth.

Sun Yingsha

According to the editor’s understanding, at 19:00 on the evening of October 29th, the semi-finals of the Xinxiang WTT World Cup finals are about to start.Sun Yingsha has a game tonight.Tonight’s women’s table tennis semifinal matchup is:19:00 Sun Yingsha vs Wang Yidi;20:30 Chen Meng vs Wang Manyu.

In addition, it is worth noting that the Japanese commented on Sun Yingsha’s appearance:Like China‘s Zhu Yin, but purer than Fan Bingbing, with a more outstanding figure!As for how much Sun Yingsha is worth, Sun Yingsha’s personal annual salary and salary at the club is about 2 million yuan, plus the rewards of the competition, the annual income is estimated to reach 3 million yuan.As can be seenSun Yingsha’s total assets exceed ten million.