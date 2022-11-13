The picture shows Chinese people being quarantined in a hotel in Shanghai. (Credit: TPG/Getty Images)

See Chinese websites prohibit the establishment of mirror websites. Return to the genuine Chinese website.

[See China November 13, 2022 News](See a comprehensive report by Chinese reporter Li Xiaokui) The CCPTwentyLater, although he reiterated that the Wuhan pneumonia epidemic must be firm”Dynamic clear“The general policy, but at the same time, also said that the past large-scale isolationnext close personthe positive detection rate is actually very low, only 3 out of about 100,000 people arepositive infection. The remarks sparked a public outcry.

See Chinese websites prohibit the establishment of mirror websites. Return to the genuine Chinese website.

China‘s National Health Commission released 20 measures to optimize prevention and control work on the 10th, including a number of relaxing epidemic prevention controls. According to the new regulations, the “7-day centralized isolation + 3-day home health monitoring” measures for close contacts are adjusted to “5-day centralized isolation + 3-day home isolation”; “secondary contact” (close contact) is cancelled; risk zone division The three categories of “high, medium and low” have been adjusted to two categories of “high and low”; the “7-day centralized quarantine” for spillover personnel in high-risk areas has been changed to “7-day home quarantine”.

In terms of entry control, the circuit breaker mechanism for inbound flights has also been cancelled, and only one nucleic acid test within 48 hours is required before boarding; the “7-day centralized quarantine + 3-day home health monitoring” for inbound personnel is adjusted to “5-day centralized quarantine + 3 days” Quarantine at home”, and the destination must not be repeatedly quarantined.

The document also emphasizes that it is strictly forbidden to close schools and classes, stop work and production, block traffic without approval, arbitrarily adopt “silent” management, arbitrary closure and control, not unblocking for a long time, arbitrary suspension of medical treatment and other “layered overweight” behaviors.

This is the most significant relaxation of China‘s epidemic prevention measures since the Wuhan pneumonia epidemic, which has aroused widespread concern among the people.

By the afternoon of the 12th, China passed the press conference of the State Council’s Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism to explain the 20 latest measures to optimize the epidemic prevention and control.

Peng Mei News reported that Chang Jile, deputy director of the CDC, explained that the latest measures to cancel the second-close contact are because the evaluation found that the positive detection rate of the second-close contact is very low, only about 3.1/100,000, which is 100,000. There are 3 people among them. By identifying and controlling close contacts in a timely manner, the positivity rate of sub-close contacts can be reduced. “According to this situation, it is possible to save a lot of resources for service guarantees if the sub-secret connection is not managed or judged.”

Chang Jile also mentioned that the positive detection rate of spillover personnel in high-risk areas is estimated to be about 4.9/100,000; the positive detection rate of high-risk personnel under closed-loop management is only 1.6/100,000, which is higher than what I just said. Medium-risk and sub-intensive are even lower.

The official also emphasized that the 20 latest measures “do not relax prevention and control, let alone relax and lay flat”, but “minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development.”

Some netizens couldn’t help complaining, “It can be said that…the whole building is emptied at every turn, but the positive detection rate of sub-close contact is only about 3.1 out of 100,000…”; some netizens believe that this is because of the number of infected people in China every day More and more, they are looking for a step down for “clearing”; some people think that it is the CCP’s clearing and sealing that needs to spend money to find stability maintenance personnel, but now the government has run out of money.

As we all know, since the beginning of this year, extreme epidemic prevention policies across China have been upgraded. On the eve of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, many party newspapers published articles actively propagating that localities must adhere to “dynamic clearing”. Under the guidance of the CCP’s epidemic prevention policy, chaos has been reported in many places.

For example, in April this year, Shanghai, with a population of 25 million, was once locked down, causing widespread public grievances. During this period, many people complained about the shortage of food and medical supplies, and criticized that those infected with the virus were forcibly sent to facilities for isolation, as well as various district governments and community committees. The rules are inconsistent and stupid, etc., but they are all blocked by Internet censorship.

In August of this year, the epidemic also broke out in Xinjiang. The authorities sealed off the area on the grounds of epidemic prevention. It has been three months so far. Recently, there have been frequent scandals in Urumqi about buying and selling “exit permits”. A person who claimed to have official protection , Publicly sells vehicle passes during the lockdown period, charging the woman 3,000 RMB, plus 4 sleeps with her.

In addition, Zhengzhou has also been caught in a whirlpool of public opinion recently. In addition to Foxconn employees “fleeing the epidemic”, Liu Hongying, a secretary of the community district committee in Zhengzhou, “sadly” told the news conference about missing her daughter’s 18-year-old coming-of-age ceremony, which also caused boos from the entire network. Some people’s quality of life is so high that it is important for a coming-of-age ceremony, while most people are still struggling with their livelihoods, and both sides live in two worlds.

The most exaggerated thing is that in Shanxi, a truck driver had to get out of the car because he had to go to the toilet and was asked to be quarantined for 7 days. This controversy attracted more than 100 million netizens on Weibo.

According to Reuters, residents and businesses across China have been affected by extreme epidemic prevention and have had an impact on financial markets. Some economic experts predict that China‘s economic growth in 2022 will drop to 3%, less than half of last year’s 8.1%.

Source: Watch China

Short URL for this article:

All rights reserved, any form of reproduction is subject to the authorization of China. It is strictly forbidden to create mirror websites.