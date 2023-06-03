Is there a right of withdrawal for contracts for digital content or digital services?

Whether documents, audio content, video content or services such as online courses or streaming services, content or services are increasingly being offered in digital form over the Internet. The law provides for special regulations for contracts for digital content or digital services. This also applies to the regulations on the right of withdrawal for consumers. In our consulting practice, we are often confronted with the question of whether there is a right of withdrawal for contracts for digital content or digital services, about which information must be provided. We will get to the bottom of this question in the following article.

Definition of digital products

§§ 327 ff. BGB contain special regulations on consumer contracts for digital products. These apply to consumer contracts, the object of which is the provision of digital content or digital services (digital products) by the trader against payment of a price, where price in this sense can also be a digital representation of value.

Digital content is data that is created and made available in digital form.

Digital services are services provided to the consumer

1. enable the creation, processing or storage of data in digital form or access to such data, or

2. Enable the sharing or other interactions with data uploaded or created in digital form by the consumer or other users of the relevant service.

Regulations on the right of withdrawal for digital content

The law provides according §§ 312g, 355 BGB There is also a statutory right of withdrawal for consumers for contracts for the provision of digital content if the contract is concluded between an entrepreneur and a consumer in distance selling.

Distance contracts are contracts in which the trader or a person acting on his behalf and the consumer use only means of distance communication to negotiate and conclude the contract, unless the conclusion of the contract does not take place within the framework of a distribution or service system organized for distance selling .

Means of distance communication within the meaning of this law are all means of communication that can be used to initiate or conclude a contract without the contracting parties being physically present at the same time, such as letters, catalogues, telephone calls, faxes, e-mails, messages sent via mobile phone service (SMS ) as well as broadcasting and telemedia.

Nevertheless, many entrepreneurs assume in practice that there is no right of withdrawal for such contracts. This is often justified by the fact that the contractual content can no longer be returned after it has been provided by the consumer and that it cannot be verified whether the content has been reproduced and possibly deleted again.

In fact, there is also a right of withdrawal for consumers with such distance contracts, which can, however, be prematurely terminated under certain conditions.

In the case of fee-based distance contracts for the provision of digital content that is not on a physical data carrier, the right of withdrawal expires in accordance with Section 356 Paragraph 5 No. 2 BGB prematurely (i.e. before the end of the cancellation period) if

the entrepreneur has started to perform the contract before the end of the cancellation period,

the consumer has previously given his express consent to start performance of the contract before the expiry of the cooling-off period,

the consumer has previously confirmed his knowledge that he loses his right of withdrawal by giving his consent at the beginning of the performance of the contract, and

the entrepreneur provides the consumer with a confirmation § 312f BGB has provided.

The entrepreneur must obtain the necessary consent from the consumer before starting to perform the agreement. If he fails to do so, the consumer’s right of withdrawal does not expire prematurely.

In the case of contracts to be concluded online, the entrepreneur should obtain the consumer’s consent at the latest on the order page on which the consumer sends his order.

The confirmation text must be presented separately (i.e. it must not be integrated into the general terms and conditions or the cancellation policy) and should be confirmed by the consumer using a separate checkbox (i.e. not simultaneously by clicking a checkbox to take note of the general terms and conditions and/or cancellation policy).

A corresponding confirmation text could read something like this:

The entrepreneur may only start executing the agreement after obtaining this consent from the consumer.

Finally, the text confirmed by the consumer via the checkbox must be included in the confirmation of the content of the contract § 312f BGB be included. This confirmation must be given to the consumer on a durable medium (e.g. e-mail) within a reasonable period of time after the conclusion of the contract, but at the latest before the execution of the contract begins.

Regulations on the right of withdrawal for digital services

The law also provides for contracts for the provision of digital services (e.g. online courses or streaming services). §§ 312g, 355 BGB a statutory right of withdrawal for consumers if the contract is concluded between an entrepreneur and a consumer in distance selling.

Insofar as the contracts are subject to a fee, the right of withdrawal expires Section 356 Paragraph 4 No. 2 BGB prematurely (i.e. before the end of the cancellation period) if

the entrepreneur has already provided the service in full before the expiry of the cancellation period,

the consumer has previously given his consent to the start of the performance of the service before the end of the cooling-off period,

the consumer has previously confirmed his knowledge that his right of withdrawal expires upon full performance of the contract by the entrepreneur, and

the Entrepreneur shall provide the Consumer with a confirmation of his consent to commencement of the provision of the service § 312f paragraph 2 BGB has submitted.

In the event that the consumer revokes the service contract before the entrepreneur has provided the service in full (i.e. before the right of revocation expires as described above), the consumer owes the entrepreneur compensation for the value of the partial services rendered up to the time of revocation.

However, this obligation to provide compensation only exists if the consumer has expressly requested that the entrepreneur begin providing the service before the expiry of the cancellation period and the consumer has also been correctly instructed about the right of cancellation and the possible claim for compensation.

The entrepreneur must therefore obtain the express consent of the consumer on the order page (i.e. before the consumer submits the declaration of intent to conclude the contract) that the performance of the service for which the contract is to be concluded can be started before the expiry of the cancellation period and at the same time have it confirmed that the consumer is aware that he will lose his right of withdrawal if the service is provided in full before the withdrawal period has expired.

For this purpose, a corresponding text should be provided on the respective order page, which the consumer must confirm with a checkbox that is not preselected in order to be able to place the order. This text must be displayed separately (i.e. it must not be integrated into the general terms and conditions or the cancellation policy) and should be confirmed by the consumer with a separate checkbox (i.e. not simultaneously by clicking a checkbox to acknowledge the general terms and conditions and/or cancellation policy).

A corresponding confirmation text could read something like this:

It must be ensured that the consumer can only send his order if he has activated the checkbox. The entrepreneur may only start performing the service after obtaining the consent of the consumer.

Furthermore, the consent of the consumer that the execution of the service should be started before the expiry of the cancellation period must be in accordance with the consumer § 312 f Abs. 2 BGB confirmation of the content of the contract to be issued, which must be made available on a durable medium (e.g. e-mail). This confirmation must be given to the consumer before the entrepreneur starts to perform the service.

Conclusion

The law provides according §§ 312g, 355 BGB A statutory right of withdrawal for consumers also applies to contracts for digital content or services if the contract is concluded between an entrepreneur and a consumer in distance selling. However, the statutory right of withdrawal can be prematurely terminated under certain conditions.

Information about the existence and the prerequisites for the premature expiry must be provided as part of a cancellation policy. This cannot be waived even if the conditions for the premature expiry of the right of withdrawal are met.

