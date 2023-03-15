Eberspächer analyzes its own statements according to individual departments. Among other things, the Purem exhaust division is affected. Photo: Roberto Bulgrin





The works council and IG Metall call on the management to talk about the future of the site.

Is there a risk of further job cuts at Eberspächer in Esslingen? As reported by the IG Metall trade union and the works council, the management informed the employee representatives two weeks ago that the so-called prototype building, in which prototype exhaust systems are manufactured, is to be closed. Employees would be offered termination agreements. According to the information, 63 positions in model construction and other areas are up for grabs. The group did not confirm this, but speaks of internal analyzes of individual departments.