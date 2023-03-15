Home News Is there a risk of new job cuts at Eberspächer?
News

Is there a risk of new job cuts at Eberspächer?

by admin
Is there a risk of new job cuts at Eberspächer?

Eberspächer analyzes its own statements according to individual departments. Among other things, the Purem exhaust division is affected. Photo: Roberto Bulgrin


The works council and IG Metall call on the management to talk about the future of the site.

Share this article

Is there a risk of further job cuts at Eberspächer in Esslingen? As reported by the IG Metall trade union and the works council, the management informed the employee representatives two weeks ago that the so-called prototype building, in which prototype exhaust systems are manufactured, is to be closed. Employees would be offered termination agreements. According to the information, 63 positions in model construction and other areas are up for grabs. The group did not confirm this, but speaks of internal analyzes of individual departments.

See also  OECD releases 2021 employment outlook report

You may also like

Ampel simply throws the true representatives of the...

Abdul Jalil chairs the meeting of the Board...

Yopal and Aguazul present a very high risk...

Because of fines – climate stickers flashed at...

What are the causes of drought in the...

‘Bolillo’ Gómez would be the new technical director...

Schleswig-Flensburg: Drivers only slightly injured after falling in...

Soonchunhyang University appointed EXO’s Suho High-Flex Education Ambassador...

History of the arson attempt against the population...

The number of deaths in Germany remained slightly...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy