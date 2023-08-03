Is there a way from Cali to Popayán and Pasto? See what happened in the Panamericana

After the dialogue between the indigenous communities that are part of the movement “Los hijos de Quintín Lame” and the national government, the Pan-American Highway, blocked since Tuesday in the municipality of Piendamó, was reopened in its entirety.

The Minister of the Interior, Luis Fernando Velasco, who was present in the area, stated that “in less than 48 hours we reached an agreement with the indigenous community of Piendamó, Cauca for the full opening of the Pan-American Highway.”

The minister affirmed that “this government does not need blockades to speak with the communities” and indicated that from now on the dialogue tables with the communities and the National Government will be maintained.

One of the commitments will be to hold a preparatory meeting between August 16 and 18 in the city of Bogotá and a third meeting in the territory.

The dialogues

From the early hours of this Wednesday, spokespersons for the national government were present in Cauca to talk with the indigenous communities that blocked the international highway.

The senior official with the Ministers of Agriculture and Housing reached the Piendalinda village where they met with the spokespersons for the protesters who released the list of demands in which issues such as requests for land and housing were registered.

At the end of the meeting, Velasco assured that “with the force of the word we have managed to solve this blockade, some demands that we consider understandable, of joint work. We will hold a technical table in Bogotá to seriously respond to the extent that we can reach, some support that the communities in their territories are asking for, housing, productive development, roads and political recognition”.

The minister acknowledged the Governor of Cauca, local authorities, the Public Ministry and also the Public Force “for the prudence with which the conflict has been handled.

The official added that “Cauca does not resist one more blockade, the south of the country does not resist another blockade and I have told the communities. We speak without the need for blockades, this government sits down without pressure to dialogue, that is why I ask that the blockade of the Pan-American Highway not continue to be an instrument of pressure”.

The indigenous movement ‘Los Nietos del Quintín Lame’ confirmed that “after the agreements signed between the representatives of the Government and the reservations present, the Pan-American highway was cleared in both directions.”

Very early in the morning a lane had been opened as a commitment to start the dialogues with the national government.

Faced with this protest, the Popayán and Pasto municipalities had begun to regulate the sale of fuel.

Likewise, the Regional Indigenous Committee of Cauca Cric announced that it had no participation in said protest.

