Shahbaz Sahib has sent a question from Islamabad. This question seems impertinent, but if there is a quest to understand, if there is a desire to know the facts, then even the hardest question deserves to be looked at. This questioner seems to be a relational person, so we can safely say that his question is not insolent, but bold. Islam is the religion of nature, therefore nature and the religion of nature cannot be humbled by any question. Just as there is an answer to every question of human curiosity in nature, in the same way religion of nature also has a clear and sufficient answer to every question that arises in human intellect. If we are confused by a question, we should ask ourselves, are we actually on the religion of nature or are we committed to some other “religion” and its understanding?

The question of Shahbaz Sahib and his friends is “Is there any mistake in the understanding and interpretation of Islam?” Is there an essential value missing in the Islamic world that stretches from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic Ocean? Why are Iqbal’s Muslim values ​​not visible in our societies? Is the reason for this the disability of religion (may Allah be pleased with him) or is it a mistake in the understanding of it till date? Or that the nations living in Muslim countries have no character?

The religion was completed with the revelation of the verse “Alayum Aklamlat Lakum Deenkam” on returning from the sermon of Hajj al-Wada. From that time till today, there is no difference in his basic teaching, only some difference in his understanding happened which caused division among the people of Islam. As long as the Sahib-e-Kitab (peace be upon him) was with the book, there was no confusion, there was no disagreement. When there was a difference between the book and the author of the book, the understanding of the book started to differ. It should have been accepted along with the book, the interpretation of the book, in the same way as the author of the book was accepted, but unfortunately, disagreements started to arise here. The interpretation of the book began to be done with the help of traditions instead of the book of knowledge, and there were differences in the traditions. Although there was no difference in the sincerity of the narrator, there was a difference in the ability of each narrator, and this difference was natural. Kalya creation includes Kalya Tafazil. It was also said about the Prophets and Messengers, “Fazlna Bisham Ali Biss…” When this natural key was not kept in mind, the difference of priorities in the teachings started to happen. When both the caliphate and the imamate were turned away, the interpretation of religion became royal. Political strategy prevailed over the wisdom of religion. Every king in history prepared an army of salaried scholars and jurists for his convenience. It was not possible to modify the teachings of the religion, but it was definitely arranged that the priorities in the teachings were determined according to their needs and convenience.

Adjusted accordingly. The most important were described as less important and the less important as more important. For example, the importance of worship was described more and ethics and affairs with less importance. In the morning and in the evening, it was told that the length of the beard and mustache is preferable, but this hadith was not stated that saying the right word in front of Jabir Sultan is the best Jihad. The importance of Nawafl on certain nights was explained at length, but Waiz-e Shireen Bayan rarely explained that a person is not a Muslim whose hands and tongue are not safe. There was little need to state that the adulterer is not from among us. Is. Sir Minbar Khatib also forgot to state that a Muslim can be anything but a liar. Thus, the difference in priorities in the Qur’an ha Qur’an teachings began to change our social and moral attitudes. The result was that we were worried about the qadha of Takbeer-e-Awla, but we did not regret for a moment about lying, cheating people in business. We continued to issue a strong statement on Friday saints but could never issue a statement on the unrepentance of the monarchy. We never raised the question that none of the Rashidun Caliphs had adopted the method of monarchy. We coldly accepted monarchy as a form of government.

Freedom of thought was the basis of Islam, we placed it in the niche of women. In the society that Islam had created, there was this world of freedom of thought that an ordinary citizen would ask the head of the gathering from the time of the Caliph that every person was given a sheet, and a shirt cannot be sewn from a sheet. How to make a shirt for yourself from booty sheets? Today, we see this bold question in the halls of Europe and we wonder how those people went ahead of the rest of the nations. They do not lie and do not allow their rulers to transgress the law and constitution, they do not accept the tyranny of monarchy. Material research and development is also subject to intellectual and political freedom. A slave mind, a captive thought is incapable of doing research even in a science laboratory. Research is a way of thinking, and a slave mind is not conscious of that way of thinking. A slave’s mind is only focused on pleasing his master, he is deprived of the essence of reflection and prudence. Only an independent mind can uncover the false divinity of false gods. Heredity is enthroned without privilege in the monarchy, and thus the merits from the upper level trickle down to the lower level. Where the germs of patrimonialism are found in democracy, patrimonialism actually prevails in the name of democracy.

The people of Karbala showed us the way to raise awareness against monarchy. Sorry! Instead of walking with the people of Karbala, we stayed in the houses with the people of Kufa. The result was that the oppressive rulers put such a yoke of slavery on the neck of the nation, the effects of which are still felt in the form of thoughts and character. We see that Muslim countries do not protest against the violation of human rights in the way that Western countries seem to give a decade. Here the overall attitudes are being mentioned. Thoughts are the precursors of actions and the continuation of actions creates character. Disturbance in character actually occurs due to disorder in thoughts.

The disgrace that has happened in the Muslim era

Mahjoob-e-Ali ra-Buzar and Salman-e-Madinah

The question is, how can we claim to be ignorant of the basic human and moral values ​​of this religion whose main essence is morality and sincerity? We have forgotten that only a good person becomes a good Muslim. Until we strive to become a good person, don’t make the mistake of thinking of yourself as a good Muslim in terms of worship and appearance. ISLAM IS A GOOD RELIGION…… BENEFITS THE GOOD PEOPLE…… IS A TRUE RELIGION, WILL BENEFIT THE TRUE!!

It is hoped that Shahbaz of Islamabad will have come to the conclusion that the basic essence which is lacking in the Muslims spread from the ocean to the pacific ocean, is freedom of thought… the essence of morals and character!! Their thoughts are not free, they are imprisoned in their political and business interests… They are not convinced of the sanctity of human life and property… Although they were told fourteen hundred years ago that the sanctity of a Muslim’s life and property is the Kaaba. It is more than sanctity. They are racially and linguistically prejudiced… even though they were told that a white person is not superior to a black person and an Arab is not superior to a foreigner. They are convinced of making wealth in trade but lack the essence of honesty and trust… although they were told that an honest merchant will be raised with the Prophets and Martyrs on the Day of Judgment. They are convinced of worship but not convinced of service. The heaviest thing in the scale of fate will be morals… So dear Jan Shehbaz! May Allah grant the Shahbaz of your concern a wide flight… There is no difference between Islam and the message of Islam, only a difference has come in the Muslim…!! The Muslim that Iqbal is looking for, is faithful to the spirit of Muhammad. Who will the soul of Muhammad be kind to? …… The soul of Muhammad (PBUH) will be kind to the ummah whose existence will be perfumed with the fragrance of the morals of Muhammad (PBUH). The fragrance that comes back from existence more than oud is the fragrance of character.

If you are loyal to Muhammad, then we are yours

Where is this thing, the tablet and the pen are yours