On the 21st, the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China held a meeting and decided to hold the Second Plenary Session of the 20th National Congress on the 25th. Generally speaking, the Second Plenary Session is held before the Two Sessions, so this Second Plenary Session is to decide on the content to be passed at the Two Sessions. The two sessions this time coincided with the change of government and the National People’s Congress, so the Politburo meeting had to propose a list of new members from the State Council, the National People’s Congress, and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. In fact, these are superficial articles. Almost everyone knows that Li Qiang will take over the State Council, Zhao Leji will take over the National People’s Congress, and Wang Huning will take over the CPPCC. Therefore, the most critical thing proposed at this Politburo meeting is actually the “Deepening Party and Government Organization Reform Plan.”

After Xi Jinping decided to be re-elected, he has made up his mind to make a big change to the CCP system. Five years ago, the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China carried out a major reform of the party and government institutions, so this time it is to “deepen” the reform and make further reforms.

So, what exactly needs to be changed in the system led by Xi Jinping?

Let’s look at his reforms five years ago. Five years ago, after the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the CCP also carried out so-called reforms to the party, government, military and academic group system. In March 2018, the institutional reform of the State Council reduced the number of ministerial-level institutions by 8 and the number of sub-ministerial-level institutions by 7. In addition to the General Office of the State Council, the State Council set up 26 constituent departments. This is the so-called large-ministerial system that has been mentioned in the past. Multiple ministries and commissions are merged and summarized to form a large ministry and commission.

But on the other hand, this is also a reform of “replacing government with the party”. For example, the National School of Administration under the State Council was merged into the Central Party School, the State Civil Service Bureau was merged into the Organization Department of the CPC Central Committee;

The Propaganda Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, that is, the Central Propaganda Department, incorporated the State Council Information Office, namely the “State Council Information Office”, and also added multiple brands such as the State Press and Publication Administration, the National Copyright Administration, and the National Film Administration. These institutions actually exist in name only, and government functions are completely performed by the Central Propaganda Department.

As for the reform of the local government institutional system, one thing was mainly done five years ago, which was to merge the national taxation and local taxation agencies at the provincial level and below the provincial level, and specifically undertake the duties of various tax and non-tax revenue collection and management within the jurisdiction. And it is directly managed by the central Ministry of Finance, that is to say, the source of tax revenue in local finance is no longer under the jurisdiction of the local government, but under the jurisdiction of the central government.

Therefore, Xi Jinping’s institutional reform has roughly two contents, one is to replace the government with the party, and the other is to take power from the central government to the local governments. I estimate that this “deepening institutional reform” will follow the same path, so it is called “deepening” again. The so-called “spirit” of the Politburo meeting on the 21st also clearly stated that it is to strengthen the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee as the command, coordinate the Party Central Committee, the National People’s Congress, the State Council, and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, coordinate the central and local governments, and deepen key areas. Institutional reform.

It is reported that in this reform, the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of State Security will be separated from the State Council and transferred to the newly established Internal Committee directly under the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. What is this internal committee? Nobody knows. There are reports that this is a model from the former Soviet Union. The former Soviet Union had a Ministry of the Interior, and its subordinate agencies included the police, security and intelligence agencies. The famous KGB was an agency of the Ministry of the Interior.

It is said that this internal committee will also integrate the functions of public security, immigration, household registration, transportation, anti-terrorism, anti-espionage, and even social organization management of the Ministry of Civil Affairs; Functional framework of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation.

It is reported that this department will be headed by the current Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong, which also solves the mystery that Wang Xiaohong, as the Minister of Public Security, was promoted to the Secretariat of the Central Committee at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

However, there used to be a committee with a similar function within the CCP, the Central Political and Legal Committee, so the relationship between this new Central Internal Affairs Committee and the Central Political and Legal Committee is unknown now. On the other hand, there is also a National Security Committee under the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, so it is obvious that the bed is stacked.

Therefore, it seems that the first reason for Xi Jinping’s institutional reform is to continue the purge. In Xi Jinping’s first ten years, the purge was justified by anti-corruption. However, anti-corruption may not be able to be blamed on all non-confidential personnel. Therefore, in the name of institutional reform, some people can be replaced with their own. So last year, the central government first passed a document on “being able to go up and down”.

The second reason is that it can “replace the government with the party.”

The system of the former Soviet Union was a so-called “troika” system, with the first secretary, the chairman of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet and the prime minister. Except for the period of Stalin’s dictatorship, the other periods were basically a “troika” system, and the power of the three people was equal. After the period of Mao Zedong’s personal dictatorship in the CCP, a dual-headed system was formed. The early Hu Zhao, the later Jiang Zhu, and Hu Wen were all double-headed systems.

But in fact, in the era of Hu and Wen, it has become a “water control in Nine Dragons”, and each member of the Standing Committee has a territory. After Xi Jinping came to power, he restored the dual-head system, known as the Xi-Li system. With his re-election, the future will become a dictatorship of Xi Jinping alone.

So this institutional reform basically embodies integration, and all decisions are made by one person. Whether it is the State Council, the National People’s Congress, the National Security Commission, or the Internal Committee, they are all like the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, and Xi Jinping is alone. of offices. Therefore, it is naturally a good choice to decentralize the State Council’s powers and replace them with party organizations.

The third reason is to strengthen centralization and collect power from local governments. This is likely to be reflected in plans for the reform of local party and government institutions.

The fourth reason is to reduce redundancy. Last year, six counties with small populations in Shanxi conducted institutional reform pilots, and each county reduced the number of party and government officials by about 1,000. With fewer people, authority will probably be reduced, and financial pressure can be reduced.

Under the CCP system, there are about 70 million people who eat financial food. This includes 15 million party and government agencies, 28 million public institutions, and 18 million teachers. There are more than 60 million teachers here. In addition to the retirees supported by the government and public institutions, the number is about 70 million. Based on a population of 1.4 billion, it accounts for about 5%. In a county with 30,000 people, there are more than 100 institutional units of party, government and group schools, and there are three to four thousand people in various civil servants and teachers. The goal of the pilot project in Shanxi Province is to reduce the number of people who are financially dependent. During the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the central government strictly stipulated that the employment quota should not be increased without authorization.

However, the CCP under Xi Jinping has much more things to manage than before, and all regions can only increase a large number of “temporary workers”. Therefore, the local finances in various places are now in serious problems, and in the end they can only rely on loans and continuous salary cuts to survive. Beijing’s solution is to reduce the number of people and increase efficiency. Of course, this is actually a stupid way to cut a boat and ask for a sword. The local method is to cut leeks.

This is probably the basic idea of ​​the CCP’s institutional reform. But what this reform will bring to the CCP may be chaos rather than high efficiency.

One of the reasons is that the layoff of officials has always been one of the reasons for the collapse of the autocratic system. The dissatisfaction of the people at the bottom is certainly an important reason for the collapse of an empire, but the resistance of the elite and the powerful class is usually the fatal blow. Even the strict autocracy of the Ming Dynasty actually fell into the hands of laid-off civil servants like Li Zicheng.

Soros recently listed six groups of people in China who are dissatisfied with the CCP, thinking that they will cause the collapse of the system, but in fact, those six types of people are the so-called “powerless”. Only when the “powerful” joins in, this kind of resistance is fatal. of.

The second reason is economic. China‘s economic stagnation or even decline may become a reality in the next 20 years. Beijing was eager to restore economic growth, and even issued an order that “whoever does not wholeheartedly improve the economy will step down.” But looking at the whole world, if all countries want to achieve economic growth, they must stimulate the vitality of the people and decentralize power. Reagan was like this, Mrs. Thatcher was like this, and so was Deng Xiaoping.

China’s reform and opening up in the 1980s, in fact, all measures were “decentralization”, the central government delegated power to the localities, the government delegated power to the people, and delegated power to foreign capital. The same is true in Chinese history. Only by reducing taxes and corvee can there be economic growth. Xi Jinping’s central superstitious belief in “top-level design” overestimates the “foresight” of the elites, and believes that everything can be “optimized” through control. This is a myth brought about by the industrial age. As for state machinery, it must be designed and manufactured first, then managed, in order to operate well, but it often brings problems, obsessed with control, and often brings disasters in the end. However, at this critical time, the engineers and various tools are temporarily replaced, and the result is not expected to be good.

This is a bit like driving a carriage. The horses are thin and hairy, lack of feed, and the horses are malnourished. No matter how good the technique of driving the cart is, it is impossible to run fast. Increasing the number of people driving the cart and increasing the reins of the horses will only make the situation worse.

At present, the CCP is facing internal and external difficulties, and various difficulties continue. However, the Chinese economy is in the middle-income trap stage, and industrial upgrading encounters great resistance. The economic decline is a foregone conclusion. At this time, major institutional reforms may bring fatal consequences. This is like a person who has cancer. Whether to undergo major surgery immediately depends on the physical condition. If the body is frail, a major operation can be fatal. A good doctor will treat conservatively first, and then perform surgery after the body recovers.

Xi Jinping’s aggressive campaign against the party-state system coincides with various “turbulent waves” at home and abroad, and the possibility of his death may greatly increase.

