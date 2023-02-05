BY: JOSÉ MARTÍNEZ / EL PILÓN

After 3 months and 24 days, Valledupar Football Club returns to the field to face the debut in the Promotion Tournament I-2023.

After the failure in the second part of the 2022 season and with new head coachthe vallenato cast will seek to start on the right foot against Cortuluá (4 pm), in a duel valid for date 1, to be played at the Raúl Miranda stadium in the municipality of Yumbo, Valle del Cauca.

For this commitment, the coaching staff headed by Julian Barraganmoved to Valle del Cauca lands with 18 players.

The summoned are: goalkeepers Kevin Cataño and Weimar Asprilla; defenders Joan Cajares, Gianfranco Orozco, Juan José Viveros, Kevin Rivas and Darwin Balanta; midfielders Juan Ángulo, Alí ​​Reyes, Arney Rocha, Jhon Gutiérrez, Sebastián Gutiérrez, Dairon Valencia; and forwards Juan Camilo Cantillo, Víctor Ballesteros, Edwin Zapata, Kevin Rentería and Rubén Ramos.

Valledupar started the preseason on January 4 with the arrival of DT Barragán, as well as the technical assistant Hamlet Mina and the physical trainer, Óscar Montes.

Valledupar kicked off the preseason on January 4 with the arrival of coach Barragán./ PHOTO: JOAQUÍN RAMÍREZ.

Among the novelties of the traveling payrollthe absence of striker Misael Martínez stands out, who will have to pay a suspension date due to accumulation of yellow cards from the previous semester.

The cadre of the Cesarean capital disputed three preseason friendlies against Barranquilla, Union Magdalena and Cartagena. In the most recent preparation game for the Verdiblanco team, they beat Real Cartagena. Before, they won twice against Unión Magdalena by scores of 3-1 and 3-2 and fell and tied, 1-0 and 1-1 respectively, against Barranquilla FC at the stadium Armando Mestre Pavajeau.

“The balance was quite positive in these preparation matches, I saw a team with a good attitude to start the tournament on the right foot. A team that has gone from less to bad in the short time we’ve been here, improving defensively, which was an indicator to improve, the area of ​​midfielders has improved. Ahead we have good variants. There is a good complement that we are gradually consolidating, more the positive than the negative”said the strategist in dialogue with THE PYLON.

About this afternoon’s rival, Barragán indicated that the idea is to play an intelligent match with a good strategy, starting from order. “Surprising when we have the ball, with good defense-attack transitions, which is a strength that the team has. We know that Tuluá makes the start of the game, knowing when to press, he has a 9 that is quite strong, identifying those virtues that Cortuluá has to counteract so that they do not cause us harm ”, he pointed.

THOSE WHO ARRIVED

Apart from the results, the two friendly games served the technical director Julián Barragán to observe the players who arrived for ‘reinforce’ the team in the first semester.

Until now They joined the picture of the capital of Cesar: goalkeeper Weimar Asprilla, defenders David Álvarez and Juan José Viveros, midfielders Alí Reyes and Sebastián Gutiérrez, wingers Gianfranco Orozco and Juan Camilo Cantillo and striker Rubén Ramos.

Álvarez, 30, played in Once Caldas, Junior, Alebrijes (Mexico), Leones, Monagas (Venezuela) and in the last season in University of Panama.

For his part, Gutiérrez, 25, acted in Patriotas, Llaneros and York United of Canada.

Reyes, meanwhile, had a slight step through the A in 2017 with the Cali sports car, however, only with Cortuluá in 2018 did he add participation in 18 games of the highest category.

Cantillo and Asprilla only added minutes with Orsomarso FC and Bogotá.