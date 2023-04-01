Home News Is there the ELN’s desire for peace?
Is there the ELN’s desire for peace?

It is clear that the ELN has no desire for peace, as concluded after the massacre of 9 soldiers in Catatumbo, perpetrated by the illegal armed group at the same time that it was holding talks with the Colombian government in Mexico.

As it happened with previous governments, this guerrilla could not demonstrate with actions what it proclaims with words, but on this occasion the mockery of the country is greater, since the hand that the guerrilla left outstretched with this brutal attack is that of an ideologically related president, which is supposed to lead the leaders of the illegal armed group to negotiate with greater confidence and speed.

The Armed Forces, hard hit by this crime, have given an exaggerated display of commitment to peace, to the point that they have democratically accepted the unjustifiable withdrawal mandate given by President Gustavo Petro and that has been taken advantage of not only by the ELN, but also by all kinds of criminal groups.

The massacre of the 9 soldiers is not the only conclusive proof that this guerrilla has not taken the talks with the Colombian government seriously; In various regions of the country, such as Arauca, Catatumbo and Chocó, the ELN keeps the civilian population subject to a regime of terror.

Why can’t the public force act? Why do soldiers and police have to let themselves be killed? That is not a show of peace from the government, but a sign of naivety and irresponsibility. The search for a negotiation with the illegal groups cannot mean the resignation of the State to confront the generators of death, displacement and poverty.

Ideological romanticisms cannot cloud the vision of the President of the Republic, much less lead him to leave civilians unprotected and to use the police and military as cannon fodder.

