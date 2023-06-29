Home » Is this how we receive tourists in the Historic Center of Santa Marta?
News

Is this how we receive tourists in the Historic Center of Santa Marta?

by admin

It is definitely not possible to understand how the Santa Marta Center presents embarrassing situations to show the thousands of tourists that are expected to arrive in this mid-year holiday season. In this period, when it is necessary to show the best side of the capital of the department of Magdalena, a scene like this is evident, which is easy to locate on 16th street, a few meters from Avenida Campo Serrano and a few steps from one of the places busiest for this time, the Cathedral of Santa Marta. In this landscape that ‘decorates’ this part of the ‘Most Beautiful City in America’, it is nothing more than a register that appears to be for telephones, whose cover is destroyed, and given the lack of repair by the entity in charge, to the Traders in the sector had no choice but to improvise a warning signal by inserting a tube so that the danger of falling was evident. Let’s hope this eyesore

do not become an attraction for the visit, because it is a danger! Photo Ly Eric Amasifuen

It may interest you: Tour of the Historic Center

See also  Lopera and the forum of ediles

You may also like

EQS-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma sells minority stake in Emergence...

Homemade strawberry marshmallows – Lisa Glinska’s summer recipe

The most important news on June 29th

The pregnant wife of the miner who died...

Pitalito with suspended PAE

ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt opening: Dax hardly moved before inflation...

The 3rd China Broadcasting Media Convergence Development Conference...

Killed in a knife fight

Six early warnings four months before the regional...

Taufkirchen on the best way to energy self-sufficiency

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy