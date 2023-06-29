Is this how we receive tourists in the Historic Center of Santa Marta?

It is definitely not possible to understand how the Santa Marta Center presents embarrassing situations to show the thousands of tourists that are expected to arrive in this mid-year holiday season. In this period, when it is necessary to show the best side of the capital of the department of Magdalena, a scene like this is evident, which is easy to locate on 16th street, a few meters from Avenida Campo Serrano and a few steps from one of the places busiest for this time, the Cathedral of Santa Marta. In this landscape that ‘decorates’ this part of the ‘Most Beautiful City in America’, it is nothing more than a register that appears to be for telephones, whose cover is destroyed, and given the lack of repair by the entity in charge, to the Traders in the sector had no choice but to improvise a warning signal by inserting a tube so that the danger of falling was evident. Let’s hope this eyesore

do not become an attraction for the visit, because it is a danger! Photo Ly Eric Amasifuen

