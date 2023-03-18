Home News Is UBS going to take over CS in crisis? Pressed by Swiss authorities to “consider a solution to the crisis”
Is UBS going to take over CS in crisis? Pressed by Swiss authorities to “consider a solution to the crisis”

▲Swiss Credit Suisse building and logo are visible. (AP/Yonhap News)

UBS, Switzerland’s largest financial company, is expected to take over Credit Suisse (CS), which is in crisis.

According to a report by the British daily Financial Times (FT) on the 17th (local time), UBS and CS will hold a board meeting this weekend to discuss the issue of UBS’ acquisition of CS.

The asset scale of UBS is 1440 trillion won, and that of CS is about 750 trillion won. The merger of the two financial companies is expected to create a truly gigantic financial company.

Switzerland’s central bank, the Swiss National Bank (SNB), and its regulator, the Swiss Financial Supervisory Service, are coordinating the deal to boost confidence in the country’s banking sector. Swiss authorities are asking UBS to get involved in resolving the CS crisis and review various options, and UBS is considering acquiring some or all of CS.

Earlier, on the 16th, SNB announced that it would lend up to 50 billion Swiss francs (70 trillion won) to CS to help secure liquidity, but it could not prevent CS’ stock price from falling.

