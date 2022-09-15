Hong Kong media Sing Tao Daily issued an article today saying that Wang Huning served as the leader of the CCP constitution revision team. Veteran media person Akio Yaita said that this year’s list of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has not yet been released. In the case of the fierce power struggle in the CCP, if the anti-Xi faction wins, Wang Huning will be included in the list; if the Xi faction wins, he will be out.

Hong Kong’s Sing Tao Daily published an article on September 14 saying that with the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China imminent, Wang Huning, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China, is in charge of leading the revision of the party constitution.

The Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China held a meeting on September 9 and revealed for the first time that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will revise the constitution of the Communist Party of China.

The article stated that the party constitution is revised almost every time the CCP congress is held. After the conclusion of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China five years ago, the official Xinhua News Agency of the Communist Party of China released an article “The Birth of the New Party Constitution” to disclose the process.

It is reported that in January 2017, many local and departmental party organizations proposed to the CPC Central Committee to revise the party constitution; on May 18, Xi Jinping presided over a meeting of the Politburo Standing Committee and made a decision to revise the party constitution at the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China; the CPC Central Committee was established The Party Constitution Amendment Team was established with Liu Yunshan (member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China in charge of party affairs) as the team leader and Wang Qishan (member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China, Secretary of the Central Discipline Inspection Commission) as the deputy team leader; on June 9, the party constitution revision team held its first plenary session. At the meeting, the revision of the party constitution was officially launched.

According to Hong Kong media, the CCP constitution revision group has held five plenary meetings and more than 30 working group meetings. On September 18, the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China held a meeting to study the documents to be submitted to the Seventh Plenary Session of the Eighteenth Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, including the amendments to the Communist Party Constitution; from October 11 to 14, the Seventh Plenary Session of the The discussion draft of the amendment to the party constitution was explained to the plenary session. On October 24, the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China closed, and the amendment to the CCP Constitution was passed.

Hong Kong media articles speculate that the revision team of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is headed by Wang Huning, member of the Politburo Standing Committee in charge of party affairs, and Zhao Leji, secretary of the Central Discipline Inspection Commission, is the deputy team leader. It was also officially launched in June. If the 20th Congress period is also a week, then the amendment to the party constitution will be passed on October 22.

The article also said that Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, attaches great importance to the revision of the party constitution of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is scheduled to be held on October 16. In previous years, there will be a list of predictions before this, many of which are rumors from Beijing, but this year, senior Japanese media person Yaita Akio found that no media has revealed anything decent. list, he explained the phenomenon in a Facebook post and suggested two possible lists.

Akio Yaita posted on Facebook on September 13 that the prediction lists of many media have not yet come out, which shows two points: First, Xi Jinping’s control of information is becoming more and more strict. Journalists in Beijing have struggled to interview people close to the party’s core secrets. Second, the power struggle within the party is extremely fierce, and the list has not yet been finalized.

Akio Yaita believes that there is basically no suspense for the current Chinese President Xi Jinping to be re-elected, but the list of the following personnel should still be in fierce struggle. The highlights of this year’s party congress, one is the personnel struggle, the other is the line struggle.

Akio Yaita predicts that if the anti-Xi faction gains dominance in the line struggle, the list may be as follows:

Xi Jinping: General Secretary, President of the People’s Republic of China

Li Keqiang: Chairman of the National People’s Congress

Wang Yang: Premier of the State Council

Zhao Leji: Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference

Wang Huning: Secretary of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee

Huang Kunming: Secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection

Hu Chunhua: Executive Vice Premier

If the Xi faction takes the dominant position in the line struggle, then the list may appear as follows:

Xi Jinping: General Secretary, President of the People’s Republic of China

Li Qiang: Premier of the State Council

Chen Min’er: Chairman of the National People’s Congress

Cai Qi: Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference

Ding Xuexiang: Secretary of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee

Huang Kunming: Secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection

Hu Chunhua: Executive Vice Premier

It is worth noting that the two possible lists proposed by Akio Yaita are that if the list led by the Xi faction wins, the name of Wang Huning will disappear.

Wang Huning has done ideological packaging for three CCP leaders successively, so he is called the “political makeup artist” of the CCP leader, from Jiang Zemin’s “Three Represents” to Hu Jintao’s “Scientific Outlook on Development”, and then to Xi Jinping’s “Xi Thought”. “, all from the hands of Wang Huning.

Hugh Hewitt, a well-known American media person, published an article in the Washington Post on December 16 last year, saying that Wang Huning, one of the seven members of the Politburo Standing Committee, has “extraordinary influence” on Xi Jinping ideologically. “, and based on this, Wang Huning “is the most dangerous person in the world“.

Some analysts believe that Wang has been instilling the fascination of Marxism with Xi Jinping, from repeatedly “praising and killing” to “digging holes” for Xi in domestic and foreign affairs. Only in the more than four years of Xi Jinping’s tenure, he has allowed Xi to “play a good hand”. Bad cards”.

Independent scholar Deng Yuwen wrote in an article on September 12 that on August 31, the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China suggested that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China should be held on October 16. The announcement of this date means that at least two things have been determined. One is the personnel arrangement of the Political Bureau. , the other is the political line for the next five years, the reason is very simple, Xi will not hold a party congress with political disputes. On September 9, the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China held another discussion and proposed amendments to the party constitution.

The basic structure of the current CCP constitution was established at the 12th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and each subsequent party congress will revise the party constitution more or less, mainly to incorporate the thoughts and ideas of the then CCP leaders into the party constitution, as a whole party. guiding ideology.

The revision of the party constitution of the 19th National Congress was presided over by Xi Jinping, which included the “four self-confidences”, “two safeguards”, “four greatness”, “the Belt and Road”, and “a community with a shared future for mankind”.

The revision of the party constitution at the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China made an unprecedented tribute to Xi, paving the way for his monopoly of power.

Responsible editor: Lin Li

