[NTD, Beijing, October 27, 2022]The revised party constitution of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was officially announced, but the “two establishments” that marked Xi Jinping’s absolute status were not written into the party constitution. Analysts believe that this has released an unusual political signal, indicating that Xi Jinping has encountered resistance from elders in the party.

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China passed the amendment to the party constitution at the closing meeting on October 22. On the 26th, the Chinese Communist Party website published the full text of the revised party constitution. However, the “two determinations” that have attracted much attention from the outside world have not been written into the party constitution, and only the expressions of “four consciousnesses”, “four self-confidences” and “two maintenances” have been added to the “duties of party members”.

“Two establishments” refer to “establishing the core position of Xi Jinping” and “establishing the guiding position of Xi Jinping Thought”, marking Xi Jinping’s absolute leadership within the party.

Chen Pokong, a current affairs commentator, said in a self-media program that the “two establishments” specifying Xi Jinping’s status were not written into the party constitution, only the “two maintenances” were mentioned, and they were abbreviations, with no expanded content, and no clear indication of maintenance. It is Xi Jinping. In addition, the statement “prohibiting any form of personality cult” in the party constitution has not been removed, indicating that Xi Jinping still has scruples and dare not touch these key provisions.

Some analysts believe that the revision of the party constitution may involve power struggles. Professor Feng Chongyi of the University of Technology Sydney, Australia, told The Epoch Times, “The revision of the party constitution did not include two confirmations, that is, the elders were resisting, and Xi Jinping exchanged for his victory in terms of personnel by making concessions in the party constitution.”

Current affairs commentator Yue Shan told NTDTV, “The ‘Two Establishments’ did not join the Party Constitution. It was seen at the announcement of the 20th National Congress, but it was overshadowed by the incident of Hu Jintao’s departure. This shows that Xi Jinping is still afraid to avoid being It refers to the Xi’s family party, but in fact it is the same, that is, Xi controls the party, because the resolution of the Seventh Plenum Session is enough.”

Before the convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the communique of the Seventh Plenary Session of the Central Committee required the whole party to deeply understand the decisive meaning of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidences”, and achieve the “two maintenances”.

Zong Tao, a current affairs commentator, once told Radio Free Asia that the Seventh Plenary Session of the Central Committee showed that the CCP has finalized the tone and personnel arrangements for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and Xi Jinping’s re-election will not be surprising. He also said: “The two confirmations are also written in the communique, and it is estimated that they will be included in the party constitution.”

At the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, not only did Xi Jinping get re-elected successfully, but four of his cronies also became permanent members, which surprised the outside world. The Tuanpai family was wiped out. Li Keqiang and Wang Yang, who had not yet reached retirement age, were both out, and Hu Chunhua also quit early. Wang and Hu were once considered popular candidates to succeed the prime minister, only to be replaced by Li Qiang, the Shanghai secretary of Xi’s army.

The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, said Chinese Premier Li Keqiang had unsuccessfully tried to influence decisions about his successor.

However, just when the outside world believed that Xi Jinping was the dominant leader in the party and would not face any more challenges, the “two establishments” hotly hyped by the official media failed to be written into the party constitution, releasing an unusual political signal that once again made the outside world feel Accident.

Prior to this, many observers believed that the revision of the party constitution was related to the accidental “invitation” of Hu Jintao, the former general secretary of the Communist Party of China, to the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Akio Yaita, director of the Taipei branch of Japan’s “Sankei Shimbun”, posted on Facebook on the evening of the 22nd that his preliminary assessment “may be that Hu Jintao has expressed his dissatisfaction with the revision of the party constitution. In order to prevent him from not raising his hand during the vote and damaging the Harmony within the party, so I invited him out first.”

Wang Juntao, chairman of the China Democracy Party National Committee, who has ties to senior officials in the CCP system, told The Epoch Times on the 25th that a vice-ministerial cadre of the CCP revealed to him that Xi Jinping had originally reached an agreement with former general secretary Hu Jintao to keep Li Keqiang and Wang Yang in office, and Hu Chunhua to join. Often, at the same time “two establishments” can be included in the party constitution.

However, just before the meeting, Xi Jinping suddenly proposed that Hu Chunhua could not join the Standing Committee. He wanted to push another person into the Standing Committee, and then let the “two establishments” continue to join the Party Constitution. Hu disagreed, threatening, “If Xiao Hu can’t be admitted to the permanent office, and the two establishments can’t join the party constitution, both Li Keqiang and Wang Yang will resign.” I didn’t expect Xi Jinping to replace all of his own people.

Wang Juntao said that he has received news that the political purge will continue after the 20th National Congress, and now the regiment sends everyone to self-danger. “Because the 20th National Congress is equal to a showdown of cards for both parties, it will definitely not be the end of their resignation, and their problems may be investigated.”

