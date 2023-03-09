On March 8, the fifth day of the “Two Sessions” in Beijing, a 4.5-magnitude earthquake hit Heyuan, Guangdong, less than a month since the last Heyuan earthquake. Netizens said, does this indicate that Xi Jinping’s position is unstable and that he may be “shaken”. Heyuan is only 150 kilometers away from the Daya Bay Nuclear Power Plant, and the safety of the nuclear power plant has also received attention again.

According to the official measurement of the China Seismic Network: At 5:15 on March 8, a magnitude 4.5 earthquake occurred in Dongyuan County, Heyuan City, Guangdong Province (23.84 degrees north latitude, 114.52 degrees east longitude), with a focal depth of 10 kilometers.

According to reports, the epicenter of the earthquake was located at the Xinfengjiang Reservoir, 21 kilometers away from Heyuan City and 150 kilometers away from Guangzhou City. The earthquake was felt strongly at the time, and it was felt in Guangzhou, Shenzhen and other places, but no damage occurred.​

Less than a month ago, according to the official measurement of the China Earthquake Network: at 10:41 on February 11, a magnitude 4.3 earthquake occurred in Yuancheng District, Heyuan City, Guangdong Province (23.76 degrees north latitude, 114.64 degrees east longitude), with a focal depth of 11 kilometers. .

Currently, Beijing is holding two sessions, signed “hu [email protected]A netizen tweeted that although the earthquake occurred in Guangdong, it may have a far-reaching impact on the Beijing authorities.

Before the earthquake, netizen “hu man” tweeted that Xi Jinping’s regime seemed to be crumbling:

“Assessing the situation again, is Xi Jinping the most volatile of many CCP leaders? Restless? Is it as stable as Mount Tai?”

Netizen “hu man” tweeted to further explain:

“Normally, the earth shakes and the mountains shake, and the earth shakes to the extent that the mountains shake, but recently I heard that the sky shakes and the earth shakes, how does the sky shake? The unscientific shaking of the sky and the earth seems to imply that the Son of Heaven is shaking, and the earth is shaking.” The imperial palace is about to collapse. It seems that it is already destined to shake and fall.”

Just a few hours later, at 5:15 am on March 8, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 occurred in Heyuan, Guangdong.

Netizen “hu man” tweeted: “TV news reports that a 4.5-magnitude earthquake occurred near Heyuan today is a harbinger of earthquakes.”

After the 4.3-magnitude earthquake occurred in Heyuan on February 11, netizen “hu man” posted a tweet predicting that sooner or later a major earthquake would occur in Heyuan, which may endanger the Daya Bay Nuclear Power Plant:

“Heyuan rises to 5/6/7/8. Sooner or later, the microcracks will be slow, and the cracks will be fast, and the multiples will be fast. The dead spot is… the nuclear power plant.”

On March 8, after the Heyuan earthquake, netizen “hu man” tweeted that the earthquake was ready to go:

“The Heyuan earthquake has been locked in four to three. The frequency of the frequency is enough to prove that the cracks will crack, and the multiples will be upgraded. It is also the earthquake of the century that is ready to move.”

He also said that houses in Shenzhen and Guangzhou might collapse due to the earthquake:

“After the February earthquake, there will be another earthquake within a month, and the next earthquake will be 5/6/7/8. It is foreseeable that the second-line/first-line buildings in Shenzhen will fall. Soon!”

According to reports, the 4.5-magnitude earthquake that occurred on March 8 had its epicenter at the Xinfengjiang Reservoir. Some netizens deduced that the possibility of an earthquake induced by the reservoir seems very high.

The last magnitude 4.3 earthquake on February 11 had its epicenter near the Xinfengjiang Reservoir.

The straight-line distance between Heyuan and Daya Bay Nuclear Power Plant is only about 150 kilometers. If a major earthquake occurs in Heyuan, it will inevitably cause damage to the nuclear power plant to a certain extent.

A year ago, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred in Huizhou City, which is only 50 kilometers away from the Daya Bay Nuclear Power Plant. At that time, the outside world was extremely concerned about the safety of the nuclear power plant.

According to the CCP’s official media, at 02:28 on March 14, 2022, an earthquake occurred in the waters of Huidong County, Huizhou City, Guangdong Province (22.51°N, 115.04°E), with a magnitude of M4.1. The epicenter was about 50 kilometers away from the Daya Bay Nuclear Power Base. The earthquake did not affect the base, and the units of the three power plants were operating safely and stably.

Although the authorities said that the Daya Bay Nuclear Power Plant was designed with a detailed study on earthquakes, it can withstand the 8-level intensity and has sufficient earthquake resistance margin. However, the continuous occurrence of earthquakes in the surrounding area can not help but make people feel worried.

Netizens in Guangzhou and Shenzhen said they felt the earthquake strongly:

“The Heyuan earthquake was also felt in Guangzhou. The earthquake warning from my phone suddenly rang. I thought it was the alarm clock. I looked at my phone and continued to sleep. I found something wrong. It was an earthquake warning. Then the whole building shook. I was scared to death. .”

“The earthquake in Heyuan early in the morning, the aftershocks reached Dongguan. My cat woke up before the earthquake and kicked me. I didn’t know there was an earthquake at the time, until I was shaken by the aftershocks and lay stiff on the bed. My mind went blank. My cat He tried to direct the family members to gather and go out to escape. It was incredible, but he really meowed and ran in front of us to lead us to the door, and he would go back to find whoever fell behind, and he also tried to open the door for us by himself.”

“The moment of shock! At about 5:15 in the morning, I was half asleep, and I felt the windows rattling and the building shaking—earthquake? I immediately reacted: it was an earthquake!”

