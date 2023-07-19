Is your house small? See how to maximize spaces

In Colombia people live more and more narrowly. Overpopulation, extreme traffic jams, inflation in material costs and the restructuring of family nuclei, as well as habits, have radically transformed the concept of housing.

The houses have been slowly disappearing from the urban landscape. Now, builders prefer to make more reduced apartments, making the most of the urban space and saving on costs. Many of these complexes prioritize the common areas, where the inhabitants spend the most time, in order to allocate the apartments only to essential activities such as sleeping.

According to studies carried out by Properati and Trovit in 2022, this trend is similar in the capitals of Mexico, Ecuador, Peru and Argentina. ANDn Bogotá, for example, 18 of the 19 localities, practically the total, have apartments with a space below the regional average, which is around 85 m², descending to 48 m² in many areas, and even less in others.

Given this growing real estate trend, if you cannot afford a larger home, it is essential to manage the available meters in the most efficient way.

Tips to take advantage of every space in the home

Living small is a lifestyle that is on the rise and will be part of reality from now on. For this reason, Esther Rico, an expert in interior design, a specialist in space design and a teacher on the Master’s Degree in Interior Design at the Barcelona School of Design ESDESIGN, highlights five tips to get the most out of every corner of a home:

1. Height is of great value: in small spaces it is important to know if we have m³, that is, height. We can have a very narrow space, but if it has a good height it is positive.

2. Organization and storage capacity: order is very important in small spaces, which is why it is worth having multifunctional and/or stackable furniture, which will help optimize space. It is also essential to analyze the interior of the cabinets and organize where each type of object can be stored.

3. The necessary decoration: in small rooms, what is important should be prioritized over what is not; so that you can have a space that breathes calm and helps us to declutter (eliminate everything that takes up space, time and money unnecessarily), not only materially but also mentally.

4. Light and color are essential: lighting and colors help change the perception of space. The choice of light colors helps to reflect light and, thus, provide a feeling of spaciousness. Likewise, applying a dark color to the ceiling gives the sensation that it is moving away, increasing the sensation of height.

5. The dimensions of the furniture: the height at which we place the furniture is key. If a piece of furniture is below our eyes, it will create the perception of an emptier space. Also, you have to take into account the widest or narrowest part of the rooms, and coordinate both with the direction of the furniture to help the space flow.

