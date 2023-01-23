The actresses, singers and dancers, Isabella and Juliana Sierra, continue to captivate through their histrionics. The young people from Huila this year will be focused mainly on their musical career, which has been well received in such a short time. They hope to continue in search of their sound and to be able to represent Huila’s traditions through their artistic projects.

DIARY OF HUILA, CULTURE

By: Johan Edward Rojas Lopez

Isabella and Juliana Sierra Ibagón are two young people from Huila who have been immersed in the artistic world since childhood and have now established themselves as a benchmark at a local, national and even international level. Their talent has led them to set foot on the most important stages in the country and to work in film, theater and television.

The passion for art was inherited by her parents Jhon Jarvi Sierra and Alejandra Ibagón Rodríguez, two outstanding folkloric music dancers and queen preparers, who did not hesitate to support their daughters from an early age to fulfill their dreams.

They claim to feel completely proud of being opitas and, therefore, they want to put that Huila touch on the music they are making.

The pines of Isabella Sierra

“We are from the cradle of dancers and all our lives my parents instilled in us the artistic traditions of our departments. I have always been an outgoing and very energetic girl, for which reason some of my parents’ actor friends told them that I had the talent to be an actress and that they should take me to Bogotá”, expressed Isabella Sierra.

From that moment on, the decision was made to move it to Bogotá where it registered and started making a series of commercials with large entities and brands for two years. Later, she fulfilled one of her first dreams of joining the Sonia Gómez Ballet, where she significantly improved her dancing and participated in some musicals, which allowed her to develop a special histrionics.

It was there where, at the age of 9, she made the decision to be an actress and, therefore, her parents left everything they had in Neiva to settle in Bogotá, where she linked up with a manager agency and quickly began her career that continues to this day. continues to rise ‘Everything is Borrowed’, ‘Los Morales’, ‘Garzón Lives’, ‘La Gloria de Lucho’, ‘Bolívar’, ‘Las Muñecas de la Mafia’, ‘Cocaine Godmother’, ‘La Reina del Sur’, ‘Embarazada por Obra y Gracias and el Sacrificio’ are some of the productions that have managed to consolidate his career, also because it impacted the international market and has given his first steps in Hollywood.

It may interest you: “Astronomy is the bridge between popular culture and scientific culture”

Life led her down this path

Contrary to her sister, Juliana Sierra, she did not contemplate this world for her life, since she had planned to be a lawyer and was even about to enroll in the university. This despite the fact that she, she clearly grew up surrounded by artists, queens and traditions.

“Since I was a child I have always felt an affinity with art. I’m really doing this because life was putting me, I never thought to be an actress because I wanted to study law and be here in Neiva. However, I entered television because of my sister. In a production that she was in, they needed a girl to play the same character but on a larger stage, and she always sold me as the best actress and artist, without me being one,” said Juliana Sierra.

However, that dynamic was completely different from the musical theater he presented in the region. Despite the fact that she did not want to do the casting that her sister had sent her because she did not like her, her parents convinced her because of her financial issue; That was how she made the decision and was surprised to win the project.

The taste for this artistic area increased, as did the uncertainty of winning projects without any preparation, while other people have spent years looking for opportunities and studying. The foregoing led her to take every opportunity as a sign that her path was art, for which she moved to Bogotá, began to study musical theater and realized that this was her passion.

Juliana Sierra Ibagon

The base of the Sierra Ibagón family

The foundation of the family is their parents, the same ones who left their entire lives in Huila to go with their daughters to travel the country, the world and look for new paths, for this reason, for the Sierra Ibagón sisters, their parents are the fundamental base of all that they are and what they will be.

“Really if they weren’t in this with us we probably wouldn’t be doing it because we wouldn’t be capable enough to do it alone and their support has been essential throughout. In addition to the fact that we are fortunate to have people who know art and what an artist suffers because we have come out ahead of art”, Juliana explained.

Isabella also added that, “I grew up in this world from a very young age and I had to “sacrifice” some things, but my parents have known how to handle the issue very well and have never made me feel alone. They have known how to guide me so well that they always listen to me, they are accompanying me and protecting me because a woman at a young age can be very vulnerable to proposals that come her way. They have always spoken to us very clearly and we know what is good and what is bad”.

This has also served them to combine talents and support themselves professionally, since each project is guided by the family nucleus and everyone contributes from their knowledge because the language of each project changes.

The priority for 2023

Although the histrionics has been notorious from the beginning, they never thought of being singers, however, at the request of their mother they recorded the cover of ‘Si tu amor no vuelva’ without much pretension, but seeing the reception of the public, the music will be the priority for this year.

According to Isabella, they always liked music, but in her case she thought it would be a frustrated dream. “Life has been putting us where we have to be. At that moment the version of Yes Your Love Doesn’t Come Back by Greeicy and Mike Bahía came out and my mom liked it a lot and she told us that she wanted us to do a cover. We accepted, we began to search and find the people who supported us, but they suggested that we make it a guaracha version in order to do something different”, Isabella said.

Read also: With the plastic arts from San Pedro to Christmas as a cultural expression

Despite the fact that they wanted to do it that way because they did not feel identified, they went through the entire consolidation process, at which point, they were still not 100% sure. However, as they agreed to make a different video and include choreography, they eventually fell in love with that song. There each one continued with her life and her priorities, where music played a secondary role.

The surprise came when they began to call her for shows. “Everything was normal until we had a presentation here in Huila and we met a boy who woke us up from sleep. He offers us his services and we started talking to him, who from the first moment said that the idea was to do something serious, that is, that we become singers. That same night he composed a piece of our first song for us, with which we missed each other and the three of us began to work on it, ”added Isabella

‘No means no’

The first song they released was titled ‘No es No’, which allows them to empower themselves and expose a forceful message that they exalt with their independent way of thinking. Faced with this launch, Juliana said that, “My parents have always been there, but we are clear that we want to be women. This song empowers us and now thanks to other women we have the opportunity to say no or yes. Thanks to these women we are fortunate to make decisions and it is not a matter of superiority because we do not want that, if not to talk about the importance of both roles and equity. The anthem must be of both genders and of human beings”.

At that point they began to try and describe what they want, what they like, what makes them feel good and above all what represents them. Of course mixing all his passions, that is, dancing, acting and music because without that the project would not be what it is. Under this logic, for now they lean towards the urban genre since it allows them to stage special scenes, but they are still looking for a sound that identifies them because they don’t want to do the same as everyone else.

Juliana admitted that, “In fact, recently we began to look for something from our land that could be implemented. During this year music is the priority, priorities changed, we realized that we love this and we have a good work team. However, we will not leave the artistic lines that have allowed us to grow”.

Isabella Sierra Ibagon

What’s coming

They claim to feel completely proud of being opitas and, therefore, they want to put that Huilense touch to the music they are making, without being purely folkloric melodies. At this time, they want to be the voice and a platform for them to get to know the department and, thanks to that, make the talent of the region visible.

“We as a family have always wanted Huila to sound everywhere. In addition, most of the people who work with us are from Huila, we always want our product and label to be from the region, although obviously it will not always be like that,” they said.

Now in February they will release their second song ‘El Silencio’ in which they got directly involved in the composition and talks about what cannot be said and is enjoyed in silence. In addition, they are preparing a very large project designed for Huila, which is being cooked and in Bogotá they also have several dates sold. Likewise, he has planned a tour of Mexico.

Finally, they made it clear that, for now, despite being from Huila, the dream of being queens is far away because both participated in some Sampedrino contests. In addition, it is complex for them to be the daughters of dancers.