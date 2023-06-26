Isabel Allende: “In Chile people are longing for a Bukele. I say: be careful, that was Pinochet.”

The Chilean writer ISaber Allende gave an interview to the newspaper The country of Spain where he addressed the political and social situation of the country.

The author, who is promoting her new novel “The wind knows my name”assured that in Chile there is a campaign to terrorize people and that although insecurity has increased, the country continued to be one of the most stable in the region.

In this sense, he made an analogy with the authority exercised Nayib Bukele in The Savior.

«My friend just returned from El Salvador and told me that it is the first time that she can take a taxi without thinking that she is going to be kidnapped. That she dares to go out at night in decades. She says that people are very happy. I am very afraid that people will exchange security for democracy. That can happen in Chile at any time,” she specified.

Allende expressed his fears that a figure similar to Bukele will be sought in Chile.

«In Chile now people are longing for a Bukele. I say: be careful. That was Pinochet. There was security in those days. But insecurity and terror came from the State, not from the criminal who walks the street,” he said.

The writer also referred to the arrival of immigrants to the country, which is precisely one of the themes that the novel touches on, stressing that in Chile there is also a lot of racism.

