Isabella García-Manzo is Miss El Salvador 2023

El Salvador already has a worthy beauty representative who will compete next November in the world-renowned Miss Universe pageant.

This is Isabella García-Manzo, 20 years old and a student of Business Administration in Hospitality, who by decision of the jury became Miss El Salvador 2023.

The majestic National Theater of San Salvador was the perfect setting for the election and coronation with the participation of 14 beautiful young women representing each of the country’s departments.

The winner, Isabella García-Manzo, represented San Salvador.

The election and coronation gala began at 7:00 pm with a modeling opening where the contestants presented themselves to the public and the country to the rhythm of electronic music. They all wore one-size dresses (blue or silver), with wide necklines and an asymmetrical skirt: raised above the knees and pleated at the back.

One by one, the young women presented themselves with their respective bands with the name of the department they represented.

Luciana Sandoval and Henry Urbina were in charge of moderating the contest.

The contest progressed in stages. The first with the 15 young women and 10 of them were selected and of these five semifinalists and three finalists were chosen, where the new queen was chosen.

The panel of judges was made up of the ambassador of El Salvador to the United States and former Miss El Salvador 1996 Milena Mayorga, the Colombian fashion designer Gustavo Arango, the former Miss Dominican Republic 2021 Andreína Martín, the Salvadoran fashion designer Pablo Machado and the business entrepreneur in the United States Evelyn Guerra de Peña.

Our judges in #MissElSalvador2023: ✅ Milena Mayorga: Ambassador of El Salvador to the US. ✅ Gustavo Arango: fashion designer ✅ Andreina Martínez: Miss of the Dominican Republic in 2021 ✅ Pablo Machado Palomeque: fashion designer ✅ Evelyn Guevara de Peña: entrepreneur. pic.twitter.com/QSruec44uz — Miss El Salvador (@ReinadodeES) July 31, 2023

The Venezuelan Lasso was the international guest artist and performed the songs “Hasta ese día”, “Subtítulos”, “Ojos marrones” and “Running with scissors”, who had two presentations.

Subsequently, there was a parade in a bathing suit, two musical numbers, a parade in evening dresses inspired by the force of the sea (designed by Mónica Árguedas), the first elimination, the selection of the five semifinalists, the question and answer stage. answers and the three finalists (Fátima Cuéllar, Isabella García-Manzo and Mariana Quintanilla), until ending with the coronation.

Between each space, videos were projected about the casting, the change of look of the young people, their preparation for the contest, the official photo session and the profiles of the young people.

I like this:

I like Loading…

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

