Graduated from administration, finance and marketing, the school enrolled her in the Alfiere del Lavoro competition and will be received by President Mattarella

IVREA. Isa Gelardi, 19 years old from Ivrea, has always had a particular affection for mathematics. For her, a 100 cum laude from the administration, finance and marketing address of the Cena institute in Ivrea, the only one in that school. Isa Gelardi is among the students who will be received by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella as standard bearer of work, an initiative that recognizes young people who represent positive models of citizenship.

Satisfied?

«The school enrolled me in this competition, which is attended by students who have had the highest average marks throughout the year and after having also graduated with honors, I am extremely happy to go to Rome to collect the honor. To tell the truth, however, I did not expect to receive praise, even if I hoped for it, since I was doing very well in all subjects ».

What is your favorite subject?

«I have always liked mathematics: since primary school I have had a particular vocation for numbers and for this reason, when I had to choose which type of school to attend, I had no particular doubts. I completed this course on Tuesday 28 June, after having carried out the first two tests on 22 and 23 June which had gone very well: both the Italian one, on climate change, and the business economics test the next day. I gave my best in both tests and I continued with what I did in the oral exam. And if I have also obtained praise, the credit must be distributed among schoolmates, teachers and parents, who have always supported me during these five years of studies ».

The future?

«The time has come to tackle another very important path in my life, namely the university: to tell the truth, I have two solutions: the first is Economics and Management in Turin, the second is engineering for industrial production. I have a slight preference for engineering. The work? I would like to work in a company ».