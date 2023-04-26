Ischia and Procida, tourist boom for the long weekend of April 25 – Campania

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ISCHIA, APRIL 26 – Despite non-optimal weather conditions, Ischia and Procida recorded very good numbers in terms of arrivals in the long weekend of April 25, as shown by the data processed and disseminated by the port authorities of the two islands.



In Ischia, during the Liberation bridge, a total of 35,000 people disembarked from ships and hydrofoils in the ports of Forio, Casamicciola and Ischia Porto; this is a much higher result than last year’s when, with one day less, arrivals were 28,000. Despite the considerable influx of passengers and vehicles, there were no particular criticalities in the island’s landing places, kept under control by Coast Guard personnel in collaboration with the municipal police.



Positive numbers also for nearby Procida where, evidently, the driving effect of the year as the Italian capital of culture has not stopped: in fact, there were almost 18,000 arrivals from this bridge compared to 14,800 last year compared to which records a significant increase in arrivals on Friday and a decrease on Saturday and Sunday.



Even for the island of Graziella there were no excessive difficulties due to the arrival of so many guests who, in the vast majority of cases, disembarked in the morning and left again with connections to the mainland in the afternoon or evening (ANSA).

