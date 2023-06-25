ISCHIA FILM FESTIVAL 21 – Awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award to Christopher Lambert

Christopher Lambert arrives at the Aragonese Castle with his regal bearing and timeless charm. He lends himself to the photographers’ flashes with his gaze turned towards the sunset and a smile full of beautiful sensations. Lambert says, with his warm but at the same time full of emotion voice: “I love Italians and their way of dealing with guests, indeed I believe I have always had a special relationship with Italy and with art Italian, it is no coincidence that my point of reference has always been Sergio Leone and that he is shooting a new film, a stone’s throw from here, in Naples. A film outside the box, just in my style. Receiving the Ischia Film Festival Lifetime Achievement Award is a great honor because this Festival is great, its purpose, its people, the landscape in which it is held. I’m excited, so much. Since I was a child I dreamed of being an actor, my career has allowed me to play roles dear to people’s hearts, and I must say thanks to that child I was and to all the people who believed in me. And thanks again to everyone for this recognition. Long live Ischia, long live Italy”.

For everyone he will always be the Immortal. In 1986, Christopher Lambert became, on the big screen, Connor McLeod, the protagonist of Highlander. Since then, his image has become iconic and his fame is legend. Lambert has embodied dozens of heroes – from the Tarzan of Greystoke to the blond and curly-haired anti-hero who lives in the tunnels of the Parisian subway in Subway, from the knight of Beowulf to the repentant programmer of Nirvana by Gabriele Salvatores – managing to give each of his roles depth and intensity. American by birth but French by adoption, he is an eclectic and courageous interpreter in which the free spirit merges with the caliber of an international star and an incomparable vision.

An excellent result according to the Director of the Festival, Michelangelo Messina: “The twenty-first edition of the Ischia Film Festival could not have opened in a better way. With the Lifetime Achievement Award given to Christopher Lambert, who also enters the Festival’s Honorary Committee by right, we intend to underline once again how iconic characters are often the result of a combination of plot and cultural identity. I thank all the guests who took part in the opening day and all those who, during this week of meetings, will participate in our evenings, contributing to our mission of constant dissemination of quality culture. Lastly, I cannot fail to thank the local institutions which support the Ischia Film Festival and the Campania Region which has always shown great sensitivity towards Art and Film Tourism. Have a good trip everyone, have a good Ischia Film Festival”.

The first evening of a high-level international program was full of events. At the end of Christopher Lambert’s award ceremony, there was a world premiere screening of Encontro (France, 2022) by François Manceaux. In Piazzale delle Armi, the screening of Who shoots first (Italy, 2023) took place in the presence of the director Emanuele Palamara, and the performers Simone Borrelli and Andrea Mautone.

A spectacular contemporary fresco of Neapolitan society, then, with La Divina Cometa, as defined by the director Mimmo Paladino, present at the Festival together with Giovanni Esposito, Ginestra Paladino, Ettore Ianniello and Leandro Ianniello.

“The places in my film are fundamental,” declares Mimmo Paladino, “It is shot between Campania and Puglia. Here in Ischia and at the Ischia Film Festival everything is sweetness and beauty; in my film everything is more ‘harsh’, even if there are poetic, fantastic and imaginary figures. I am happy that the Ischia Film Festival is able to involve many young people who are fascinated by the world of cinema: this is very important, because they need and need to develop their creativity and because a massive return to cinemas must be hoped for”.

Giovanni Esposito, a friend of the Festival, enthusiastic about this new participation, underlined his close link with the event: “I always love returning to the Ischia Film Festival, because I have had the opportunity to appreciate the love and competence with which Michelangelo Messina and his staff select the works. The secret of the success of this Festival lies in the importance of being able to exploit the binomial Cinema/Places but also in the professionalism of the team that works there throughout the year. I am honored to present Mimmo Paladino’s film La Divina Cometa: a wonderful film that transports you to an exceptional dimension, a film that has filled my soul and eyes and I recommend you to watch it”.

“We are honored and happy that the absolute preview of our work takes place, in competition, at the Ischia Film Festival which manages to celebrate the close relationship between cinema and territories. For us, places are carriers of stories and identities. Our work speaks precisely of the importance of places, of their traditions and has taught us to discover the beauties and potential of our Territory” Chiara Borsini, present with Marialuisa Greco and Paolo Corazza, thus introduced the screening of Malafede (Italy, 2023) at Casa del Sole. Afterwards the director Christian Carmosino Mereu introduced the audience to the story of four Burkinabe citizens protagonists of the documentary Land of Upright People (Italy/Burkina Faso 2022).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

