Pichetto: mayor in jail and whoever lets it build

And while the controversy about illegal building and the lack of effective controls mounts, urgent intervention by the government is called for to make the territory safe. Against illegal building “it would be enough to put the mayor and all those who let it go”, because “the mayors must not let people build”, provocatively said the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto Pichetto (FI), in Rtl 102.5.

Salvini: someone would like to arrest mayors, I protect them



Pichetto’s stance has opened a clash in the government. “There is someone who would like to arrest the mayors, while I would like to protect them, and I would like to free the mayors, because they bear the greatest responsibilities” declared the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, speaking at the Lombardia 2030 event .

Decaro: Pichetto’s comment unacceptable



The president of Anci, Antonio Decaro, is critical of Pichetto Fratin. «His comment on the tragedy of Ischia, while the missing are still being sought and the victims are counted, is unacceptably vulgar and denotes a grave ignorance of the subject. We are sure that it does not represent the government’s line on the long-standing and dramatic issue of the hydrogeological instability of our territory, its responsibilities, and who and how we can take shelter »he commented.

There are still risks and there is no evacuation plan



«In Ischia there are no evacuation plans despite the numerous risks to which the island is exposed: volcanic, seismic and landslides. For years I have been trying to make this understood by institutions and associations in the area. Furthermore, a good part of the northern slope and especially Casamicciola Terme, after the landslide of two days ago, are still at high risk as regards the sliding of landslides which then weakening the slopes from which they detach, set other landslides ». The alarm was sounded by Aniello Di Iorio, a geologist from Ischia, who carried out an inspection in the last few hours after the Casamicciola landslide. According to Di Iorio, “Cava Puzzillo, with the detachment of material in the upper area, must be monitored and made safe as, with heavy downpours, the detached material can easily reach the inhabited center of Piazza Bagni, via Pio Monte della Misericordia and the port of Casamicciola»