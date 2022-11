The pouring rain gives Campania no respite on the umpteenth day of weather alert. Emergency in Ischia, where this morning around 5 a landslide occurred in Casamicciola.

There are 5 missing: including a family made up of husband, wife and newborn; and a 25 year old girl. But the number could go up. “Complicated situation, there are houses uprooted by the landslide” explains the commander of the carabinieri Tiziano Laganà.