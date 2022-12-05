Home News Ischia, Mattarella: “Firefighters solid garrison: humanity and self-denial are the country’s heritage”
News

by admin
“On the occasion of the Feast of the Patron Saint Barbara, I would like to address a grateful thought to all Firefighters, interpreting the feelings of esteem and gratitude of the entire community. In delicate emergency scenarios and in public aid interventions, women and men del Corpo have always represented a solid garrison to protect the safety of people and the integrity of assets, giving concrete implementation to the principles of solidarity that inspire the Constitutional Charter, as also highlighted by the commitment on the occasion of the recent calamitous events in Ischia”.

