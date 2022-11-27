Home News Ischia, off to the CDM to declare a state of emergency
The CDM has begun to declare a state of emergency for Ischia, hit by the landslide at dawn yesterday 26 November. The balance reported by the prefect of Naples, Claudio Palomba, speaks of one victim, Eleonora Sirabella, 31, a shop assistant, 11 missing, 4 injured and 167 displaced. There should be 15 homes involved in the landslide. The missing would be members of 2 families and there should be at least 2 minors. The Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, confirmed that in the meeting of the CDM “a state of emergency will be declared for Ischia”.

Urso, also measures for the climate plan in the CDM

Urso also said that, still in the CDM, «the measures for the national climate plan will also be prepared. We need to intervene – said the government official – not only with the resources of the Pnrr”.

Meloni renews closeness and thanks to help

At the opening of the meeting, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni renewed her closeness and solidarity with all the people involved in yesterday’s landslide in Casamicciola, from the displaced persons to the mayors and expressed deep gratitude for the commitment of those who have provided aid and assistance since yesterday .

