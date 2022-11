“We’ve never measured rain like this.” Paola Salvati of the research institute for hydrogeological protection of the Cnr, look at the numbers of the Casamicciola rain gauge. «It has been collecting data for twenty years, but it had never touched 50 millimeters in one hour, like last night between 4 and 5. Nor 120 millimeters in six hours: it rained so much between midnight and six in the morning» .