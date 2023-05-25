ISD executive director requests transparency in the process of voting abroad

In the El Salvador Today interview, Ramón Villalta, executive director of ISD, was a guest, who analyzed the issue of the 2024 elections and the way in which the diaspora will exercise electronic voting abroad.

Villalta referred to this aspect as a novel and transcendental method for Salvadorans living abroad, especially compatriots living in the United States, which is where the largest number of people who will exercise their right to vote are concentrated.

“It is a process that includes novelties that have occurred around facilitating the exercise of the vote of Salvadorans abroad, which demands, requires a digital mechanism from wherever they are,” said Villalta.

For the executive president of the ISD, this novelty gives the advantage that any Salvadoran can vote, either from their mobile device or in person at the consular offices that will be as voting centers for those who wish to do so in person.

“Making use of any device, telephone, computer, etc. And Salvadorans who have their residence abroad and have their DUI with an address in El Salvador will be able to vote, but by going to the consular offices in person,” the guest reiterated.

Villalta highlighted the importance of this process for compatriots abroad, as he ensures that they are what contribute and sustain the country’s national economy with remittances, social and health aid with different programs that are carried out throughout the national territory.

“They maintain a direct link with their community of origin. It maintains a dynamic that contributes a lot to the development of the municipalities and we consider that opening up political participation is important for them”.

As for the company that could be awarded the tender to carry out the voting process abroad, Villalta said.

“There are foreign leaders who are pointing out that there could be manipulation and some preference for a company that wants to benefit and many things could be happening,” the guest stressed.

about the author

I like this: I like Charging…

Related