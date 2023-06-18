Home » Islamabad Lahore Motorway Bus Accident: 12 killed, 25 injured
News

Islamabad Lahore Motorway Bus Accident: 12 killed, 25 injured

by admin
Islamabad Lahore Motorway Bus Accident: 12 killed, 25 injured

12 people were killed and 25 injured in a bus accident near Kallar Kahar on the Islamabad-Lahore Motorway today.

According to Deputy Commissioner Chakwal Quratul Ain Malik, the death toll in the bus accident has reached 12. Among the dead are three women and two children.

There were a total of 34 passengers in the bus.

This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) said in its statement that the accident occurred due to brake failure of the bus going from Lahore to Islamabad at Kallar Kahar.

An initial statement by the National Highways and Motorway Police said that due to the accident, two tracks have been closed while the third track is open for traffic.

In the videos and pictures of the accident circulating on social media, a passenger bus can be seen destroyed.

It should be noted that on February 20, 2023, a bus belonging to Baratis, while on September 26, 2011, a school bus had an accident on this part of the highway.

See also  Blockages persist on the road to the landfill

You may also like

Witches’ Sabbath with record high: Adobe, Bayer, Deutsche...

Pakistani journalist jumped into the sea during live...

Petro convenes extra sessions of Congress to discuss...

Technological innovation makes the country strong–Economy·Technology–People’s Daily Online

Fair used car prices: Fast car purchase in...

Water, water and more wastewater in Santa Marta

Pistorius defends arms shipments to Ukraine

Belgium Austria 1:1 – video reviews of Euro...

Indigenous people affirm that ‘Wilson’ was exchanged with...

Create the long-term well-being of the Chinese nation...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy