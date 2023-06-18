Islamabad Lahore Motorway Bus Accident: 12 killed, 25 injured

12 people were killed and 25 injured in a bus accident near Kallar Kahar on the Islamabad-Lahore Motorway today.

According to Deputy Commissioner Chakwal Quratul Ain Malik, the death toll in the bus accident has reached 12. Among the dead are three women and two children.

The death toll has reached 12, the dead include 3 women and 2 children, a total of 34 passengers were on board the bus, 22 people were injured, 7 were shifted to Rawalpindi due to their critical condition. Prayers are requested pic.twitter.com/kZiI8W6qkC — Quratulain Malik (@QuratulainPAS) June 17, 2023

There were a total of 34 passengers in the bus.

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) said in its statement that the accident occurred due to brake failure of the bus going from Lahore to Islamabad at Kallar Kahar.

An initial statement by the National Highways and Motorway Police said that due to the accident, two tracks have been closed while the third track is open for traffic.

In the videos and pictures of the accident circulating on social media, a passenger bus can be seen destroyed.

It should be noted that on February 20, 2023, a bus belonging to Baratis, while on September 26, 2011, a school bus had an accident on this part of the highway.