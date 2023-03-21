Islamabad: Islamabad police raided the house of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former minister Murad Saeed.

Former Minister of Communications Murad Saeed says that despite the guarantees in the fake FIRs, the reason why the Islamabad police raided my house? That too at a time when only women were present at home?

The reason why Islamabad police raided my house despite guarantees in fake FIRs? That too at a time when only women were present at home? pic.twitter.com/Kz6A92Hudn — Murad Saeed (@MuradSaeedPTI) March 21, 2023

Murad Saeed raised questions in his statement on Twitter that the Abpara police station did not file an FIR on my request in August when armed men came to my house on a motorcycle at two o’clock in the night, but the police let them escape through the red zone. Despite this, the guard was arrested. Has the work of state institutions remained harassment?