Home News Islamabad Police raided the house of Senator Shibli Faraz
News

Islamabad Police raided the house of Senator Shibli Faraz

by admin
Islamabad Police raided the house of Senator Shibli Faraz

Islamabad: Federal Capital Islamabad Police has raided the house of Senator Shibli Faraz, Chief of Staff of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.
According to the details, the sources have said that the police searched Shibli Faraz’s house while Shibli Faraz was not at home. Sources said that Islamabad women officials were also with the police team.
It should be noted that Senator Shibli Faraz, the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s chief of staff, has been named in the case filed in CTD police station.

See also  Kidnapped were released by dissidents

You may also like

Person apparently injured by gunshots

They summon ‘Rafa’ Pérez to conciliation for timbalera...

Beijing has already defeated the United States before...

87-year-old vaccinated against Corona dies

Their aim was to kill or arrest Imran...

Death of Marisol Malaret, the first Puerto Rican...

Classic of the day: The children’s symphony

The Champions League defined its crosses for the...

FTA with the US triggers non-mining-energy exports

The Guangdong Provincial Public Security Department held a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy