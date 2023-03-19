Islamabad: Federal Capital Islamabad Police has raided the house of Senator Shibli Faraz, Chief of Staff of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to the details, the sources have said that the police searched Shibli Faraz’s house while Shibli Faraz was not at home. Sources said that Islamabad women officials were also with the police team.

It should be noted that Senator Shibli Faraz, the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s chief of staff, has been named in the case filed in CTD police station.