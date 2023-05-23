Islamabad Police raided Umar Ayub’s house

Wednesday May 24, 2023, 4:08 am

Islamabad (Ummat News) Islamabad Police raided the house of former Federal Minister Umar Ayub but could not find him at home.

According to reports, the police left after questioning Umar Ayub’s employees.

Apart from this, the police also raided the house of PTI leader Ali Nawaz Awan, but he was also not present at home.

On the other hand, former PTI MNA Saima Nadeem was barred from going abroad.

Saima Nadeem was offloaded from the Toronto flight at Karachi Airport.