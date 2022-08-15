Home News Island of Elba, the daughter of super policeman Pippo Micalizio disappeared yesterday
Island of Elba, the daughter of super policeman Pippo Micalizio disappeared yesterday

Island of Elba, the daughter of super policeman Pippo Micalizio disappeared yesterday

It is yellow on the island of Elba where since yesterday, 14 August, there has been no more news of Marina Paola Micalizio, daughter of the ex-super policeman Pippo Micalizio. The 48-year-old woman has been missing since last night. At dawn, her dog was found dead on her rocks. Marina Micalizio’s cell phone was also nearby. The research activities are coordinated by the firefighters and the forest police, as the disappearance was reported in the wooded area. The harbor master also participates. The Provincial Disappearance Search Plan was also activated.

Pippo Micalizio, who died in 2005, over time earned the journalistic nickname of “super policeman” due to the first large-scale operations against the mafia and the ‘Ndrangheta in the north, which he directed at the turn of the eighties and nineties. Promoted to Rome, he was appointed Deputy Director of the Anti-Mafia Investigation Directorate (Dia) and became number one of the Central Drug Services. In 2001, a trusted man at the Interior Ministry, he was sent to Genoa as inspector to manage the post-G8 investigations into the raid of policemen and carabinieri in the Diaz school and the controversial facts in the Bolzaneto barracks.

On 11 July 2003, on the proposal of the then Minister of the Interior Beppe Pisanu, he was appointed prefect and placed out of office at the Prime Minister’s Office. The honor of commander of the Order of Merit of the Republic, conferred on him in October 1994 on the initiative of the then president Oscar Luigi Scalfaro. The Micalizio family had a villa on the island of Elba where the missing woman spent her summer holidays.

