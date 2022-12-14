Home News Islands in the Amazon River Doomed to Disappear (Video)
Islands in the Amazon River Doomed to Disappear (Video)

Islands in the Amazon River Doomed to Disappear (Video)

In the delta of the Amazon River, dozens of communities are threatened by unprecedented erosion: houses are collapsing, lands are collapsing, schools are disappearing. At the origin of this serious situation is above all the rise in sea levels caused by the climate crisis, but also the agricultural and industrial choices of the last few decades combined with the inadequacy and corruption of politics.

Le Monde’s video tells the causes that will lead to the disappearance of this archipelago and the stories of the last inhabitants who try to resist.

