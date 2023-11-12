Home » İsmail Kartal: “There is no rule that says you have to win every match” – Sports News
by admin
Fenerbahce, In the 12th week of Trendyol Super League Adana Demirspordrew 0-0 away with. yellow navy blue tİsmail Kartal, the coach of the trend, evaluated the match to the broadcaster after the match.

İsmail Kartal’s statements are as follows:

“I CONGRATULATED MY PLAYERS INSIDE”

“Adana Demirspor team lost points for the first time in our match at home. We prepared very well for this match. We were in control, we dominated the game. We gave almost no positions to the opponent. It was a good match. We deserved to win. With the one point we got national break We enter as leaders. The game we played made me very happy. “I congratulated my players inside.”

“WE DID NOT LOOK FOR THE MISSING PLAYERS”

“The players who played today were as good as the missing players on the field. All my players who took the field did their best.”

İsmail Kartal bHe spoke at the main meeting as follows:

“THERE IS NO RULE THAT SAYS YOU WILL WIN EVERY MATCH

“There may be points losses in football. We look at the football we play. Who played such football here against Adana Demirspor? There is no rule that says you will always win every match.”

“WE MADE CHANGES DEPENDING ON THE PROGRESS OF THE MATCH”

“We made player changes according to the course of the match. We made a setup according to those who were tired and those who had a card risk, and we used our right to change players in this way.”

