Isn’t the 12-year state education exempted from the test? Why do you need to take the exam for admission without exam?

121-year national education examination-free admission to higher education ≠ no examination required，Just don’t take the exam as the only criterion for deciding to go to school. According to the definition of the Ministry of Education, the Educational Examination held in May every year is a kind of educational census, the purpose of which is to understand the overall subject learning effectiveness of junior high school students. Therefore, the Ministry of Education requires that the results of the junior high school entrance examination can only account for one-third of the total score when reviewing for admission to higher education. It can be said that “examination-free admission” is to weaken the concept that one test determines life. It mainly means that the admission system no longer only depends on test scores, but also includes other conditions as the basis for judging promotion to secondary vocational schools.

But the results of the examination are the most critical for the “competition” of the excess ratio

There are 8 items and 14 subdivisions in the excess ratio conditions, and each school district collects and calculates the items to be scored by itself

When the number of applicants for each high school vocational school does not exceed the enrollment quota, it will naturally be fully admitted; but when the number of applicants exceeds the enrollment quota, it will be necessary to convert points according to the “Excess Scale Item Points Comparison Table” of each school district for sequential distribution.For example, the excess ratio items in the northern district include“Volunteering Order”, “Diversified Learning Performance (including Balanced Learning, Service Learning)” and “Junior Educational Examination”Three items. Each of the three items accounted for 36 points, for a total of 108 points. If the total points are the same, compare the individual items.

It can be seen that the results of the examination are items collected by the whole school district. And other conditions, such as balanced learning, graduation qualifications, adaptive counseling, moral character, etc., can be regarded as “point-giving items” that almost everyone will get points. As long as you are careful not to be demerited, you will not lose points; , Physical fitness, etc., as long as you work hard, there are “bonus items”. After you figure out the scoring rules, you can rely on hard work to safely add points. Furthermore, for top students or students who must attend star schools, it is difficult to highlight the differences even in the voluntary order. Only those who enter the examination will be able to decide the winner!

