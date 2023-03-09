A new crossing of messages in networks had the presidents of El Salvador and Colombia.

A new confrontation on social networks had the presidents of El Salvador and Colombia, Nayib Bukele and Gustavo Petro, respectively. This time, the reason was a comment by Petro about a CNN report in which prosecutors in New York alleged that high-ranking Bukele officials had made a pact with gangs.

Agree. First he accuses of inhumane treatment and now they speak of “better conditions.” Also, I don’t understand your obsession with El Salvador. Isn’t your son the one who makes pacts under the table and also for money? Everything is good at home? 🙃 https://t.co/zLjoZoy66R — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) March 9, 2023

Given this, Petro suggested that it was better to make agreements with criminal structures in a transparent manner and in search of peace. However, Bukele responded forcefully, questioning Petro’s obsession with El Salvador and suggesting that it was her own son who made deals under the table.

This new crossing of messages adds to other tense exchanges that both leaders have had on social networks a few days ago.