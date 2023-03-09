The presidents of Colombia and El Salvador, Gustavo Petro and Nayib Bukele, respectively, have become involved again this Thursday on social networks, with the Salvadoran reminding his Colombian counterpart of the alleged case of corruption that would affect his eldest son to respond like this to the criticism for the ill-treatment that they are dispensing to the prisoners in the prisons of the Central American country.

The first to resume the exchange of statements was President Petro, who, referring to the news that the Bukele government, according to the United States Attorney’s Office, would have secretly agreed with the gangs to reduce the homicide rate in exchange for better conditions in prisons.

“Better than making government pacts under the table is that justice can make them on the table without deceit and in search of peace“, Petro has written on his Twitter profile, thus responding to criticism of his plan to dialogue with armed groups to end the Colombian armed conflict.

Bukele has responded by assuring that he does not understand President Petro’s “obsession” with El Salvador, who has been asked if it is not his eldest son, Nicolás, “the one who makes pacts under the table and also for money.”

“Everything okay at home?” Bukele asked him, in reference to the alleged bribes that Petro’s eldest son would have received in exchange for benefiting criminals in the peace plans advanced by the Government and for which there is already an open investigation, after requesting it by the Colombian president himself.

The verbal clash between the two presidents began a few weeks ago when Petro described some of the Salvadoran prisons as “concentration camps”, after Bukele released a video with the spectacular transfer of thousands of gang members to a newly built maximum security prison.

That center, inaugurated at the end of February, was built in the municipality of Tecoluca to lock up some 40,000 of the more than 64,000 gang members detained under the emergency regime that has prevailed in El Salvador since March 2022.

Petro described those images as “terrible”, which “give you chills”, and although he said that he should not “get into other countries”, criticized that there are “people who like to see youth in prisons, believing that this is security” and in pursuit of achieving “popularities soar”.

“The president of El Salvador feels proud because he reduced the homicide rate, he says, by subjugating the gangs that are in jails today, in my opinion, gruesome,” added Petro, who compared these policies to ” prisons” with those of “universities” in Colombia over the years.