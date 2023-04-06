Home News Israel accuses Hamas of the 34 rockets launched from Lebanon
Israel accuses Hamas of the 34 rockets launched from Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have accused this Thursday the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), with a presence in the Gaza Strip, of being behind the launch of 34 rockets from southern Lebanon.

Israeli Army spokesman Daniel Hagari has assured that Israel is already investigating Iranian participation in the air strikes, although he has pointed directly to Hamas as responsible, as reported by the newspaper ‘The Times of Israel’.

Hagari has also reported that the Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, has held a meeting with military officials on the response to the rocket launch with a view to future reprisals, according to the aforementioned newspaper.

For its part, the Lebanese Army has reported on its official Twitter profile that it has located several rockets in a launch position near the cities of Zibqin and Qlailé, in the south of the country. “Work is underway to dismantle them,” he added.

Likewise, in another message he has assured that the Lebanese Army “patrols the area in close coordination with the United Nations Provisional Force in Lebanon” (UNIFIL), who has previously stated that the situation is “extremely serious”.

This umpteenth episode of hostilities comes after Israel bombed Hamas facilities in the Gaza Strip in response to rocket fire by Palestinians, all amid tensions over disputes around the Al Aqsa Mosque, located in the Esplanade of the Mosques.

Hours before Israel reported these attacks, the Lebanese Shiite militia party Hezbollah denounced in a statement the assault carried out by Israeli security forces on Tuesday night at the said mosque, located in Jerusalem, when dozens of worshipers They were celebrating the month of Ramadan.

